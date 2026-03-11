My Satan sense is tingling. Source: Easan1969

Sickening news out of New Zealand as it is revealed, via their Royal Commission on COVID-19, that official and expert “advice cautioning the Government against mandating two doses of the Covid-19 Pfizer vaccine for under-18s was never shown to ministers”. The advice came from “a technical advisory group made up of experts” who were concerned about the fact that younger people were “more at risk of developing myocarditis after the second dose of Pfizer vaccine and less at risk of serious infection from Covid-19”. The “inquiry found that ministers they interviewed could not recall receiving the advice, and both doses were mandated as a result”. The “Royal Commission is considering it a failure that the advice did not reach ministers or the public, noting 12 to 17-year-olds were not informed of the risks when making the decision to get vaccinated”. A “Ministry of Health spokesperson acknowledged the commission’s finding that it was a significant failing”. Source. That’s nice, but I think we want a little bit more than mere acknowledgements of failings.

Recall that we were continuously ordered to trust the science, to trust the experts, to trust the government. Apparently our leaders are exempt. Recall also that then Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinta Ardern declared: “We will continue to be your single source of truth.” And also: “When you see those messages, remember that unless you hear it from us, it is not the truth.” Source.

Okay then.

Extra: This brings to mind similar developments in other countries. In the US, experts and leaders like Saint Pfauci (JBUH) and President Biden straight up lied about the jabs preventing infection/transmission, the CDC quietly scrubbed their site of their clear misinformation around the fate of the jab/its products once injected, and the government eventually admitted to a bunch of ‘failings’ around COVID-19. And two FDA officials quit in frustration after Biden was rushing out the booster before the FDA completed their review. Source. In the UK, a similar incident occurred where the government decided to act differently to the advice from the approved experts. Source. And leaked messages from the then health secretary had disturbing bits about releasing the new variant and manipulating the people through fear, and it was eventually discovered that the government hid COVID-19 vaccine death data. In Australia, health authorities pretty much admitted that the risks of the jabs outweigh the benefits in healthy children, which they should have known from data they already had around the time they recommended vaccination.

