MAHA figures in the US government, including those in ACIP, have been on a roll lately, with Retsef Levi reminding us all that it isn’t true that the COVID vaccines and/or their products stay at the injection site, and only for a short period. A report has Drew Weissman, Professor of Medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania, and a co-winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for involvement in developing mRNA vaccines providing unambiguous contrast: “It is absolutely impossible. mRNA is degraded incredibly rapidly. When you modify it, it’s a little slower. It’ll last 24 hours. It never, ever lasts six months. That’s just impossible.” Source.
However way you look at it (the likes of Levi and myself are interested in all the components and products of the mRNA vaccines, while Weissman’s comments could be interpreted as only applying to mRNA), this is very deceitful - and untrustworthy - conduct by not only an authoritative expert, but an authoritative expert with a Nobel Prize. Of course, it has long been known that the jab and/or its products can last for quite some time in the body, perhaps years. When we’ve only been looking for a few years, it could even be forever. For example, in early 2022 a study published in Cell on Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines found “spike antigen still present as late as 60 days post-2nd dose”. Mere months later a case study published in Vaccines found that “BNT162b2 vaccine mRNA expression was detected in a tissue biopsy of the right deltoid and quadriceps muscles” one month post-vaccination. Source. In 2023 an article in Proteomics - Clinical Applications found parts of “vaccine-induced Spike protein” in the vaccinated up to “187 days” post-vaccination. The authors noted that it’s possible that “the mRNA may be integrated or re-transcribed in some cells”. In 2024 a certain Yale study indicated that spike protein from COVID-19 vaccines had been found in human bodies 2 years later. In May of this year a study published in Human Vaccines & Immunotherapeutics detected “S1 spike protein in CD16+ monocytes up to 245 days in SARS-CoV-2-negative post-COVID-19 vaccine syndrome (PCVS) individuals”. Source. Soon after a study published in the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience found that “SARS-CoV-2 spike protein persists in cerebral arteries up to 17 months post-vaccination”.
There’s also a bunch of evidence on the jab and its products going everywhere, doing much harm, and even potentially becoming integrated in our DNA. But perhaps most damning of all, the (pre-Trump and pre-Kennedy) CDC, who used to claim that the jabs stay at the location site, for only a few days, and do no harm, quietly scrubbed their website after some of this evidence was published. Trust the science, indeed.
Okay then.
One more thing. Do you think Weissman might have some potential conflicts of interest? Apparently, his mRNA patents were eventually licensed to Moderna and BioNTech (Pfizer). Source. Cha-ching!
Okay then.
Drew Weissman does not impress.
With respect to the demonstrably false claim that the COVID shot, comprised of mRNA in LNP, together with various contaminants and adjuvants, remains at the injection site...
I distinctly recall a still photo and video of Özlem Türeci, the female of the Turkish-German couple who co-founded the German biotechnology company BioNTech and developed their "Pfizer vaccine," holding a long classroom pointer to an outline of the human body with internal organs drawn upon what appeared to be a transparent plastic framed screen.
She described for her audience, while tracing with her pointer, how and where the components of the LNP-encased mRNA payload travels throughout the body, landing specifically in the sexual organs.
The "remains at injection site and dissipates within 24 hours" nonsense was merely a COVID shot sales pitch added later for the benefit of a population lacking in common sense, one might reasonably conclude.
Point to an LNP design that really stays local at the injection site. Some are advertised as such but in testing they'll perhaps show distribution that's more localized but it's not completely localized. And none of them clear the body locally, so you're assuming the ones that do stay local are deactivated by the time they clear. With the use of pseudouridine to greatly persist the mRNA that won't be the case.
And then of course there's the question of if the LNPs themselves are toxic.
Anybody who knows about them and then states that a particular type truly stays local is simply lying.
Example of the moral inversion of the Nobel Committee - 2023 in Physiology for inventing pseudouridine - the vaccine is still useless at best against any virus but this change is how the S protein can persist for so long(unless genomic integration occurs and then it's indefinite).