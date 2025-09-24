Okay Then News

Kathleen Taylor
2d

Drew Weissman does not impress.

With respect to the demonstrably false claim that the COVID shot, comprised of mRNA in LNP, together with various contaminants and adjuvants, remains at the injection site...

I distinctly recall a still photo and video of Özlem Türeci, the female of the Turkish-German couple who co-founded the German biotechnology company BioNTech and developed their "Pfizer vaccine," holding a long classroom pointer to an outline of the human body with internal organs drawn upon what appeared to be a transparent plastic framed screen.

She described for her audience, while tracing with her pointer, how and where the components of the LNP-encased mRNA payload travels throughout the body, landing specifically in the sexual organs.

The "remains at injection site and dissipates within 24 hours" nonsense was merely a COVID shot sales pitch added later for the benefit of a population lacking in common sense, one might reasonably conclude.

fozzydabear
2dEdited

Point to an LNP design that really stays local at the injection site. Some are advertised as such but in testing they'll perhaps show distribution that's more localized but it's not completely localized. And none of them clear the body locally, so you're assuming the ones that do stay local are deactivated by the time they clear. With the use of pseudouridine to greatly persist the mRNA that won't be the case.

And then of course there's the question of if the LNPs themselves are toxic.

Anybody who knows about them and then states that a particular type truly stays local is simply lying.

Example of the moral inversion of the Nobel Committee - 2023 in Physiology for inventing pseudouridine - the vaccine is still useless at best against any virus but this change is how the S protein can persist for so long(unless genomic integration occurs and then it's indefinite).

