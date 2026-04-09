Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matt Hoole's avatar
Matt Hoole
18h

Absolutely, the cardiologist was of the view too much time had passed between vaccination and cardiac arrest. In his defense, he was under a wee bit of pressure (as per AHPRA Position Statement))!!

In 4 years of life-saving medical treatment, culminating in heart transplantation, this is still the only discussion we have had with Rhys’ medical team regarding causation. Appalling lack of courage.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
Matt Hoole's avatar
Matt Hoole
19h

28 day counting window - did I tell you Raphael about the ICU cardiologist’s response to my question “ could this be a response to Rhys’ Covid vaccine”? Well… here it is verbatim .. “ No, we don’t think so because the timeframe doesn’t fit”. Terrifying disconnect between the knowledge of frontline healthcare workers, and the public messaging. Never to trust again …. and, as you know, I am a healthcare worker.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Okay Then News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture