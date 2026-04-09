A big study on Norway’s adolescents (Larsen et al) published in the prestigious Scientific Reports journal adds to the growing concerns about damage done to our youth by the - typically unnecessary - COVID-19 vaccines, violating that first principle of medical ethics, primum non nocere (first, do no harm), which all physicians are taught, and which I learned at pharmacy school. The Norwegians found: “Increased IRRs [adverse event incident rate ratios] of anaphylactic reaction, lymphadenopathy, appendicitis, and myocarditis and pericarditis were observed following second-dose vaccination.” The numbers tell an interesting story with myocarditis/pericarditis showing a 5x incidence, and a whopping 37x incidence in 12-15 year olds. Of course, ‘they’ will tell us this is fine, with even the authors constantly referring to how rare these events are and claiming that they “confirm the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine safety”. Source.

As ever, I’ll let you decide if that’s worth the risk. If you know what the risk even is… The main observation window was 28 days. So how you can conclude that we have good long-term safety is beyond me. Am I unreasonable here? Well, the authors themselves admit to finding events after the initial windows, further acknowledging: “The risk windows might be inappropriate, with some estimates increased post-risk window. This could indicate that risk windows were too brief, or a general IR increase over time.” You don’t say? Reminds me of the ‘how long is this shit in me’ issue, where we were told by our experts and leaders that it stays in the body body for just a couple of days, and then as we keep looking we keep finding longer timeframes, like years. You can’t find what you don’t look for. But hey, I maybe expect too much, apparently we should be cool that after billions were injected with the ‘safe and effectives’ we start to look into whether these things are safe long-term or not, and that includes Pfizer’s ongoing trial!

Okay then.

Oh, and there’s more evidence, which just keeps piling up. Of course, we already pretty much knew that the jabs cause HEAPS of serious adverse events, which you could hardly call rare, and that both the science and government policy changes indicate a growing realisation that the risks outweigh the benefits for at least the young and healthy. And that the net benefits aren’t even that clear in the elderly. But there is also the possibility for subclinical myocarditis (we already knew about the raised troponin) revealed via raised NT-proBNP, as found recently by a Czech research team (Dlouhý et al). Source. This could lead to cardiovascular issues including deaths months or even years later. But enjoy your 28-day counting window…

For completeness, we already knew that we had to take the ‘adverse events are transient’ claim with a grain of salt. But there’s also this Australian study I overlooked in 2024 (Shenton et al) revealing that for myocarditis cases following COVID-19 vaccination “around half of patients still experience symptoms at 6 months”. Source. Mild and transient, huh? It could take many more years before we learn the full cost of this ongoing experiment. Just makes you want to roll up your - and your child’s - sleeves for another booster shot, doesn’t it? Gotta save grandma…

Okay then.

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