That didn’t take long, with the bodies still warm from the recent Islamic terror attack in Sydney, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albasleazy, as predicted, yesterday had not one word to say about the murderers being Muslim or having a migrant background, assuring us that the real threats are guns, antisemitism, and right-wingers.

Journalist: “Prime Minister, Mike Burgess warned you in February that antisemitism was the number one threat to life. Is that still the case and have you taken these threats seriously enough? And Acting Deputy Commissioner, if I may, it’s my understanding that Sajid Akram moved to Australia in the late 90s, I believe from Pakistan. Is that correct?”

PM: “On the latter the Minister will respond. We take ASIO’s advice very seriously. We work closely with them. We receive regular updates as well. The Director-General of ASIO has warned about a range of threats, be it antisemitism, the rise of right wing extremist groups as well. And we continue to work closely with our security agencies.”

Islam, Islamism, Islamic extremism? Nah, best talk about the ‘far right’, which is generally code, like ‘Islamophobe’, for people that like their country and don’t like this sort of thing. He also spoke about “the need for tougher gun laws”. Never mind that Australia already has strict gun laws and somehow the murderers were able “to have six guns” despite “ASIO’s interest in Naveed Akram”. Source. Video source.

Okay then.

But then today there was finally some acknowledgement of a link to Islamic extremism, with ISIS flags found in the murderers’ car. Source. Of course, not one substantial word on what will be done to stop this from happening again. Somehow Albo’s legislation outlawing hate speech didn’t prevent this Islamic terror attack. I guess we can look forward to more in future. And always remember, when it happens again, it has nothing to do with Islam, even though the Prophet and his immediate followers did this sort of thing quite a lot; it’s your fault, for not liking it.*

Okay then.

*Extra: It’s a bit like how in the UK pedos and groomers are set free while those protesting against such get imprisoned. Because you’re the real problem.

