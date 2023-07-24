We continue to be told by our leaders and experts that “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective”. Source. Pfizer is still running a clinical trial on “the potential long-term effects associated with myocarditis/pericarditis following vaccination” with their widely utilised COVID-19 vaccine. They state: “This will help us determine if COMIRNATY is safe and effective, and if there is a myocarditis/pericarditis association that should be noted.” Source.

Okay then.

Also, if the jab unfortunately does cause you to have myocarditis/pericarditis then please have the decency to have symptoms within 7 days of a shot, otherwise Pfizer isn’t interested. One of their selection criteria: “Received either the 1st, 2nd, 3rd or booster dose(s) of COMIRNATY within 7 days of symptom onset.”

Okay then.

Note: Weren’t they also supposed to look for subclinical myocarditis? Where is that report? Why instead do we get this trial with this absurd criterion and another criterion being “Meet criteria of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention case definition of probable or confirmed myocarditis/pericarditis”? And again, this may remind you of our entry in late 2021, about how, after billions of people had already been vaccinated, Israeli researchers then decided to try and figure out “if #mRNA vaccines are dangerous long term”. It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so tragic.

Update: Still the case in 2026.