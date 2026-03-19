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IKnewSinceMarch2020's avatar
IKnewSinceMarch2020
8h

Hah hah hilarious title. And yeah I “almost”feel sorry for him too but don’t because he has always been a coward-bully, and most especially during the con-vid operation / Plandemic / Democide BS!

I added my kids not getting the convid “vaccine” and also not being forced by my ex-wife to take nasal swabs to my separation/custody case as additional issues for the court to determine. And I won. Amazing - everyone told me I had no chance!

That was after I had walked out of employment due to an effective mandate - them claiming it was gross misconduct of me not to be able to travel to France! Mad times. I would do it all exactly the same.

And now when I point out people who are unusually sick or die young as being suspicious then people often say - how do you know they were jabbed? I don’t know for sure but people have no idea how hard it was to remain unjabbed. You had to make up your mind and then take the shit, whatever it was. So usually if the person has not been laid off or has never told me what they think I can assume they were jabbed.

Courage is rare.

Well done Raphael - you are leading the way. Keep going. We will get there soon.

Though at the moment UK seems to be running a meningitis scare fake epidemic jab-everyone operation. Sigh.

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H8SBAD's avatar
H8SBAD
3h

No need for me to comment…you pretty much scorched that earth…oops!

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