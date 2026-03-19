Piers Morgan is a pussy, cuck, & hypocrite
Amazing scenes as long-time MSM news host Piers Morgan, who called us COVID-19 vaccine skeptics “spineless pussies”, has just stormed off his own show like a, well, spineless pussy. Pussy Morgan was interviewing ‘manosphere’ figure HS, and was happy to be aggressive, speaking very disrespectfully, happy to give it, but evidently couldn’t take it, even though he just said he doesn’t care about the “silly little insults”, walking off his own set after being called a cuck by his guest, who held up a photo of Morgan’s wife as evidence. Source. LOL.
That the misinformation merchant is a bit of a cuck has long been long known on the interwebs, with his wife having expressed how thirsty she is for other men many times on social media, and even publicly said she ‘wears the trousers’ in their relationship. Source. I almost feel bad for him. It’s almost as if Morgan especially hates the manosphere people because they do to women what his woman does to him, and he doesn’t have the balls to stand up for himself because she took them… Psychoanalysis that would make Freud a bit too excited aside, Cuck Morgan is also a bit of a hypocrite. Back when Kanye West walked out on an interview, Morgan fired off a string of insults, such as “snivelling little coward” and “big baby”, further declaring that West should “grow a pair”. Source. There’s those balls again… The spineless pussy really likes dishing out insults, such as when people like me had legitimate reservations about the jabs. Source.
Okay then.
Extra: His ‘apology’ is not accepted, particularly when it was supposedly based on ‘science that changed’. Given the poor evidence, agnosticism about the jabs was warranted from the very beginning. And Morgan’s comment was so wrong, for so many more reasons. Those who said no to the jab were far from spineless, they were brave as fuck. For my part, I took on the government. And won. That takes balls. Something Piers Morgan wouldn’t understand…
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Hah hah hilarious title. And yeah I “almost”feel sorry for him too but don’t because he has always been a coward-bully, and most especially during the con-vid operation / Plandemic / Democide BS!
I added my kids not getting the convid “vaccine” and also not being forced by my ex-wife to take nasal swabs to my separation/custody case as additional issues for the court to determine. And I won. Amazing - everyone told me I had no chance!
That was after I had walked out of employment due to an effective mandate - them claiming it was gross misconduct of me not to be able to travel to France! Mad times. I would do it all exactly the same.
And now when I point out people who are unusually sick or die young as being suspicious then people often say - how do you know they were jabbed? I don’t know for sure but people have no idea how hard it was to remain unjabbed. You had to make up your mind and then take the shit, whatever it was. So usually if the person has not been laid off or has never told me what they think I can assume they were jabbed.
Courage is rare.
Well done Raphael - you are leading the way. Keep going. We will get there soon.
Though at the moment UK seems to be running a meningitis scare fake epidemic jab-everyone operation. Sigh.
No need for me to comment…you pretty much scorched that earth…oops!