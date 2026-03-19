Amazing scenes as long-time MSM news host Piers Morgan, who called us COVID-19 vaccine skeptics “spineless pussies”, has just stormed off his own show like a, well, spineless pussy. Pussy Morgan was interviewing ‘manosphere’ figure HS, and was happy to be aggressive, speaking very disrespectfully, happy to give it, but evidently couldn’t take it, even though he just said he doesn’t care about the “silly little insults”, walking off his own set after being called a cuck by his guest, who held up a photo of Morgan’s wife as evidence. Source. LOL.

That the misinformation merchant is a bit of a cuck has long been long known on the interwebs, with his wife having expressed how thirsty she is for other men many times on social media, and even publicly said she ‘wears the trousers’ in their relationship. Source. I almost feel bad for him. It’s almost as if Morgan especially hates the manosphere people because they do to women what his woman does to him, and he doesn’t have the balls to stand up for himself because she took them… Psychoanalysis that would make Freud a bit too excited aside, Cuck Morgan is also a bit of a hypocrite. Back when Kanye West walked out on an interview, Morgan fired off a string of insults, such as “snivelling little coward” and “big baby”, further declaring that West should “grow a pair”. Source. There’s those balls again… The spineless pussy really likes dishing out insults, such as when people like me had legitimate reservations about the jabs. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: His ‘apology’ is not accepted, particularly when it was supposedly based on ‘science that changed’. Given the poor evidence, agnosticism about the jabs was warranted from the very beginning. And Morgan’s comment was so wrong, for so many more reasons. Those who said no to the jab were far from spineless, they were brave as fuck. For my part, I took on the government. And won. That takes balls. Something Piers Morgan wouldn’t understand…

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