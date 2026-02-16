An article published by Sage, one of the top 5 academic publishers, has just been released, not just noting the curious phenomenon of excess mortality, and how it happens to correlate with the COVID-19 vaccination program, but pretty much proving that the jab is involved, by explaining that governments already admit to COVID-19 vaccine deaths, but also - and more satisfyingly - ruling out the typical alternative explanations of COVID-19 itself and the lockdowns, via an ecological study focused on 4 Australian regions. Source.

This is my Australian excess deaths paper I’ve mentioned a few times, kind of inspired by the curious words of officials in 2021 about Australian hospitals being full, even in areas largely untouched by COVID-19, and later data indicating that the jab is causing a heap of cardiovascular issues and other adverse effects here.

There are basically two arguments in the article, one quick and cheap, the other far more satisfying. The short argument is that since health officials have admitted to COVID-19 vaccine deaths, deaths which were of course unexpected and premature, it is obvious that the vaccines are contributing to our excess mortality problem. This is indisputable. We can argue over the amount. The bigger argument is my makeshift ecological study.

Four of Australia’s states and territories are the focus here. They all experienced excess deaths during the pandemic. I noticed that, no doubt partly because of the country’s relative isolation and natural oceanic borders, in the regions of Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, and the Norther Territory, deaths from COVID-19 only became a (relatively) big deal from 2022 onwards. For example, there were no COVID-19 deaths in the NT in 2020, the crucial pandemic year before the vaccines arrived, and a whopping 2 COVID-19 deaths in 2021, comprising a very small proportion of overall excess deaths, with double digit COVID-19 deaths in the following years (see pic below). WA even saw COVID-19 deaths decrease from 2020 to 2021, to *zero*, before shooting up in 2022, when everyone was supposed to be ‘protected’ by the vaccines. Weird, huh?

Source: Australian Bureau of Statistics

Also for these 4 regions, unlike the situation in Sydney and Melbourne, any lockdowns tended to be very short, and still allowed for medical appointments. Interestingly, like the rest of the country, pretty much everyone received their COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. Remember all those studies on excess mortality, with some (including my own on Europe) wondering if the jab might be playing a role? Those who find that possibility too unpalatable tend to point the finger at COVID-19 itself, or the lockdowns. Blaming COVID-19 is risky because we would have to have been undercounting COVID-19 deaths, by a lot, when the evidence indicates the opposite, that COVID-19 deaths have been hyped up, partly because it was very common practice to call any death around a positive case a ‘COVID-19 death’ (also see our FOI request on whether a COVID-19 death occurred in a jabbed or unjabbed person). And blaming the lockdowns is just plain weird, since the same people that gave us the jab, often mandating it, locked us down. Either way, they’d be responsible for these deaths.

But that’s all kind of moot here, because for these Australian regions we can rule out COVID-19 and the lockdowns. It’s the jabs. If these regions that saw excess deaths rise along with mass vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccines, and they didn’t really have a COVID-19 problem or the sort of lockdowns that can cause widespread health crises, it is obvious that the jab - already acknowledged by Australian and other governments as causing deaths - is playing a significant role. I go through quite a lot of the evidence indicating that this hypothesis is not just possible and plausible, but probable - much of which OTN readers would already be familiar with:

So there you have it. And I think I’ve found the same phenomenon (excess deaths alongside COVID-19 vaccination, with the COVID-19 and lockdown excuses being untenable) in other parts of the world, like the US, and Asia, but that will have to wait for another day. Pretty tired now.

TL;DR: 4 Australian regions saw excess deaths rising alongside COVID-19 vaccine use in 2021, while not really having a big COVID-19 or lockdown problem. This adds to the increasing evidence that the jabs are a really bad idea.

Okay then.

Extra: Impressed? Think this is really important? Then please share this. I am being heavily censored, and despite my legal victories against the mandates and multiple publications on the jabs in proper medical journals, I have a tiny audience here on Substack and on X. I can’t do this all by myself, lacking in resources, energy, and time, so I rely on you to get the word out. As we saw with the story of Lorraine Knott, it could really make a difference.

Share