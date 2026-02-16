PROOF! Excess deaths caused by COVID vaccines, not just COVID or lockdowns
An article published by Sage, one of the top 5 academic publishers, has just been released, not just noting the curious phenomenon of excess mortality, and how it happens to correlate with the COVID-19 vaccination program, but pretty much proving that the jab is involved, by explaining that governments already admit to COVID-19 vaccine deaths, but also - and more satisfyingly - ruling out the typical alternative explanations of COVID-19 itself and the lockdowns, via an ecological study focused on 4 Australian regions. Source.
This is my Australian excess deaths paper I’ve mentioned a few times, kind of inspired by the curious words of officials in 2021 about Australian hospitals being full, even in areas largely untouched by COVID-19, and later data indicating that the jab is causing a heap of cardiovascular issues and other adverse effects here.
There are basically two arguments in the article, one quick and cheap, the other far more satisfying. The short argument is that since health officials have admitted to COVID-19 vaccine deaths, deaths which were of course unexpected and premature, it is obvious that the vaccines are contributing to our excess mortality problem. This is indisputable. We can argue over the amount. The bigger argument is my makeshift ecological study.
Four of Australia’s states and territories are the focus here. They all experienced excess deaths during the pandemic. I noticed that, no doubt partly because of the country’s relative isolation and natural oceanic borders, in the regions of Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, and the Norther Territory, deaths from COVID-19 only became a (relatively) big deal from 2022 onwards. For example, there were no COVID-19 deaths in the NT in 2020, the crucial pandemic year before the vaccines arrived, and a whopping 2 COVID-19 deaths in 2021, comprising a very small proportion of overall excess deaths, with double digit COVID-19 deaths in the following years (see pic below). WA even saw COVID-19 deaths decrease from 2020 to 2021, to *zero*, before shooting up in 2022, when everyone was supposed to be ‘protected’ by the vaccines. Weird, huh?
Also for these 4 regions, unlike the situation in Sydney and Melbourne, any lockdowns tended to be very short, and still allowed for medical appointments. Interestingly, like the rest of the country, pretty much everyone received their COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. Remember all those studies on excess mortality, with some (including my own on Europe) wondering if the jab might be playing a role? Those who find that possibility too unpalatable tend to point the finger at COVID-19 itself, or the lockdowns. Blaming COVID-19 is risky because we would have to have been undercounting COVID-19 deaths, by a lot, when the evidence indicates the opposite, that COVID-19 deaths have been hyped up, partly because it was very common practice to call any death around a positive case a ‘COVID-19 death’ (also see our FOI request on whether a COVID-19 death occurred in a jabbed or unjabbed person). And blaming the lockdowns is just plain weird, since the same people that gave us the jab, often mandating it, locked us down. Either way, they’d be responsible for these deaths.
But that’s all kind of moot here, because for these Australian regions we can rule out COVID-19 and the lockdowns. It’s the jabs. If these regions that saw excess deaths rise along with mass vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccines, and they didn’t really have a COVID-19 problem or the sort of lockdowns that can cause widespread health crises, it is obvious that the jab - already acknowledged by Australian and other governments as causing deaths - is playing a significant role. I go through quite a lot of the evidence indicating that this hypothesis is not just possible and plausible, but probable - much of which OTN readers would already be familiar with:
JECP4. The exaggerated efficacy/effectiveness & safety estimates of the jabs in observational studies and clinical trials. More people are noticing. Related research reveals that most of the jabs didn’t show a COVID-19 mortality benefit in their own trials, highlights the impact of the healthy vaccinee effect (which means these exaggerations are greater), and indicates that there may have been fraud in the ‘Pfizer trial’.
Negative effectiveness. Sounds utterly absurd and yet there is quite a bit of evidence that the jabs might actually increase the chance of COVID-19 infection/hospitalisation/death, and it’s even been discussed in major journals.
Cardiovascular side effects. Too much to go into, but the notion that they are all transient is ludicrous. Remember, even the myocarditis risks alone could outweigh the benefits in healthy children. Maybe beyond? Let’s also not forget that Pfizer is *still* trying to figure out “if COMIRNATY is safe and effective, and if there is a myocarditis/pericarditis association that should be noted”, God bless ‘em.
Cancer. There’s been studies on cancers being up in the jabbed and the jab being linked to certain cancers. And when experts realised that there are mechanistic links between cancer and COVID-19 I mentioned that the same links exist between cancer and COVID-19 vaccines. Recall also that the DNA contamination conspiracy theory turned out to be true, which increases the chance of oncogenicity. There is even some suspicion that such research is being suppressed.
It is beyond obvious that COVID-19 vaccine side effects are undercounted. High-profile doctors have spoken out about this and a recent study just about confirmed it.
The highly influential Watson et al. study, absurdly claiming that the jabs saved tens of millions of lives in just 1 year, has been thoroughly debunked directly (with the critique reaching the FDA and the US Senate), and indirectly (and the attached comments show this one didn’t go far enough). Several other modelling studies have also been debunked.
Both the American and Australian (source) governments have acknowledged that the COVID-19 vaccines have killed people. Pretty much the same in the UK. No wonder authorities are starting to dial back vaccine recommendations, even acknowledging that for some the risks outweigh the benefits. It also looks very suspicious that the UK government apparently refused to publish data that could link COVID-19 vaccine to excess deaths.
Back to the curious phenomenon of (especially post-pandemic) excess deaths (when we should actually see negative excess mortality), there’s quite a bit to catch up on. As early as 2022 experts and reporters were discussing the oddity, with some daring to wonder if the jabs are to blame. Suspicions continued to be raised in 2023, with some noticing that the jabbed were at times overrepresented in COVID-19 and total deaths. In 2024 even an article in a Lancet journal was touching on the issue. Governments and scholars were looking into it, and I also weighed in, noting that the lesser vaccinated countries in Europe appeared to have less of an issue. I addressed the sole published critique of that article in 2025, remarking: “Given the size, power, and funding of the group of researchers arguing for the effectiveness and safety of the COVID-19 vaccines, the paucity and poor quality of their responses to more critical research is astonishing. We should expect better.”
There’s more. Maybe that’s why even a US government under Biden, with RFK Jr not yet involved, acknowledged that they got so much wrong on the pandemic, including on the vaccines.
So there you have it. And I think I’ve found the same phenomenon (excess deaths alongside COVID-19 vaccination, with the COVID-19 and lockdown excuses being untenable) in other parts of the world, like the US, and Asia, but that will have to wait for another day. Pretty tired now.
TL;DR: 4 Australian regions saw excess deaths rising alongside COVID-19 vaccine use in 2021, while not really having a big COVID-19 or lockdown problem. This adds to the increasing evidence that the jabs are a really bad idea.
Okay then.
Let’s examine the methods available to pharmaceuticals companies and regulators to critique this research and how one could expect that these methods would be used:
1. Cherry Picking (Selective Evidence)
• How it would be used: Pharmaceutical companies or their defenders might highlight studies that support the safety and efficacy of the vaccine, while ignoring the data presented in this study that shows a potential link between vaccines and excess deaths.
• Example: "While this study shows some concerning patterns, let's focus on the dozens of other studies that confirm the COVID-19 vaccines saved millions of lives. These outlier claims don’t change the overall picture."
2. Appeal to Authority
• How it would be used: They might cite respected health authorities, like the WHO, CDC, or even well-known epidemiologists, who maintain that the vaccines are overwhelmingly safe and effective, dismissing this study as out of touch with expert consensus.
• Example: "The WHO and the CDC have continuously stated that the vaccines are safe. Raphael Lataster is not an authority in vaccine safety, and this paper contradicts the vast body of expert opinion."
3. Ad Hominem
• How it would be used: Rather than engaging with the study’s data, the pharmaceutical industry could attack the credentials or motives of the researcher or any publication with a dissenting view.
• Example: "Raphael Lataster, while having a background in pharmacy, has no proven expertise in epidemiology or vaccine safety, and his claims should be taken with a grain of salt."
4. False Dichotomy (Either-Or Fallacy)
• How it would be used: Framing the issue as an either/or situation—either the vaccines are responsible for excess deaths, or the pandemic and its effects were much worse than we thought.
• Example: "Either we accept that the vaccines are safe and effective and continue with our vaccination programs, or we risk an overwhelming wave of COVID-19 deaths. We cannot afford to entertain these conspiracy theories about vaccine harm."
5. Post hoc ergo propter hoc (False Cause)
• How it would be used: Arguing that just because excess deaths increased after the introduction of the vaccine, it doesn’t necessarily mean the vaccine is the cause.
• Example: "The timing of the vaccine rollout and the rise in excess deaths are coincidental. Just because they occurred around the same time doesn’t mean the vaccines are the cause."
6. Appeal to Ignorance
• How it would be used: Suggesting that because we don’t have definitive proof of the vaccines causing excess deaths, we should assume they don’t.
• Example: "There’s no definitive proof that vaccines directly cause excess deaths. Until you can prove this conclusively, we should assume the vaccines are safe."
7. Anecdotal Evidence
• How it would be used: Highlighting the experiences of individuals or groups who have not been adversely affected by the vaccine, thus dismissing the broader, less anecdotal data.
• Example: "I personally know dozens of people who had the vaccine with no issues. This data is just outlier cases that don't represent the majority of people who benefit from the vaccine."
8. Overgeneralization (Hasty Generalization)
• How it would be used: Using a small subset of data from a specific region to make broad claims about the global impact of the vaccines.
• Example: "Just because a few regions in Australia saw a slight uptick in deaths doesn’t mean this applies to the entire population. The global vaccine rollout has been overwhelmingly beneficial."
9. Argument from Incredulity
• How it would be used: Rejecting the findings as implausible, arguing that it’s hard to believe the vaccines could have caused the excess deaths when the benefits have been so widely promoted.
• Example: "It’s hard to believe that a vaccine that has been so extensively tested and administered worldwide could actually be causing widespread deaths. This seems far-fetched."
10. Confirmation Bias
• How it would be used: Ignoring or dismissing evidence that contradicts the claim that vaccines are safe, while focusing on any study that supports the idea that the vaccines are harmful.
• Example: "There’s a reason this paper is getting attention—it's exactly what people who are already anti-vaccine want to hear. But we have hundreds of other studies that show the vaccine's safety."
11. Appeal to Popularity (Bandwagon)
• How it would be used: Arguing that since the vaccine is universally recommended by global health organizations, it must be safe, and this study is an outlier.
• Example: "The vaccines are endorsed by almost every health organization in the world. If there were any major issues, they would have come to light long ago."
12. Falsifiability Objection
• How it would be used: Claiming that the study’s conclusions are not falsifiable or are based on insufficient evidence to be reliable.
• Example: "There are too many variables in the data presented here to draw solid conclusions. Without clear, falsifiable evidence, this study cannot be considered definitive."
13. Appeal to Complexity (or "It’s More Complicated")
• How it would be used: Suggesting that the situation is too complex to be reduced to the simple narrative that the vaccines are causing harm.
• Example: "The reasons behind excess deaths are multifaceted, involving socio-economic factors, healthcare access, and more. This paper oversimplifies the issue by blaming the vaccine."
14. False Equivalence
• How it would be used: Drawing false comparisons between the vaccine and other interventions or factors without addressing their differences in impact.
• Example: "We’ve seen adverse effects from all kinds of medications and interventions. Just because there are concerns about the vaccine doesn’t mean it’s any worse than other common drugs that carry risks."
15. No True Scotsman
• How it would be used: Reinterpreting the argument to exclude studies that show negative effects, making the data harder to contest.
• Example: "If the vaccines were truly harmful, it would show up in properly conducted, peer-reviewed studies. This paper is not part of the legitimate body of scientific work, so it can be disregarded."
16. Loaded Language or Framing
• How it would be used: Using emotionally charged terms or framing to make the study seem less credible or too extreme.
• Example: "This study is filled with alarmist language, making sweeping, unfounded claims about the vaccines. The real science tells a much different story."
17. Shifting the Burden of Proof
• How it would be used: Demanding that the researchers prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the vaccine caused the excess deaths, rather than acknowledging the existing evidence.
• Example: "You can’t just claim the vaccine caused excess deaths—you need irrefutable evidence linking the two. Until then, the vaccine’s safety stands unchallenged."
18. Appeal to Tradition
• How it would be used: Relying on the long history of vaccines as a form of reassurance that the new COVID vaccines must be safe.
• Example: "Vaccines have been saving lives for over 100 years. We know they’re effective, and this new COVID-19 vaccine is just following that established tradition."
19. Undistributed Middle
• How it would be used: Drawing connections between the vaccine and excess deaths based on incomplete or unrelated data.
• Example: "Excess deaths are increasing in regions with high vaccination rates, so the vaccine must be the cause—this assumes that vaccines are the only factor, which is not necessarily true."
20. Slippery Slope
• How it would be used: Suggesting that even considering the possibility that vaccines might be linked to excess deaths could lead to extreme, negative consequences.
• Example: "If we start questioning the vaccine's safety, it will lead to widespread vaccine hesitancy, public panic, and the collapse of public health efforts globally."
Conclusion:
In response to this study, defenders of the COVID-19 vaccines could employ any of these fallacies to discredit the findings, deflect attention from uncomfortable truths, and preserve the vaccine’s public image and financial value. The fallacies would be designed to frame the study as unimportant, unreliable, or unfounded, allowing the pharmaceutical industry and its stakeholders to maintain confidence in their products and avoid the consequences of questioning the vaccine’s safety.
Great work Raphael.
[The highly influential Watson et al. study, absurdly claiming that the jabs saved tens of millions of lives in just 1 year]
I must have heard the (nonsense) figure of 20 million lives saved by the jab an untold amount of time by politicians and health types. Like just about everything they said about COVID and the jabs, utter BS.