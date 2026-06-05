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Alison's avatar
Alison
3d

Something's gotta give. This can't go on forever.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
3d

Make no mistake, there is a White Culling program going on. Don't care what color you are; you do the crime you do the time. The migrant deserves the death penalty full stop.

Raphael, please be aware that substack is censoring comments now. Happened yesterday with Steve Kirsch and Jeff Childer's Coffee & Covid substack. They may hide this comment. Just an fyi.

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
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