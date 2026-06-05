Yet more evidence for a bunch of so-called conspiracy theories as UK police arrest a bleeding White victim, student Henry Nowak, who was stabbed multiple times by a Coloured migrant, due to the mere accusation of racism. Echoing the event that kickstarted BLM, Nowak said he couldn’t breathe, and died while handcuffed. Source. As with the child rape scandals, the Norm Macdonald meme is back with a vengeance, with calls - such as from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer - for this tragic event to not be used to “whip up division”. Source. And despite the victim not being a violent criminal and who wasn’t on drugs at the time (unlike George Floyd - source), Nowak’s death didn’t lead to BLM-style outrage and reflection across the planet. The police apologised, however, so that makes it all better. Source. Nowak’s dead, but hey, they said they’re sorry.

There’s so much to this story that supports so-called conspiracy theories, myths, and ‘right-wing talking points’. Two-tier policing, with cops especially scared of being perceived as racist. Double standards, with Coloured deaths in police custody seen as a great tragedy justifying violent riots and requiring widespread societal change, as opposed to White deaths in police custody being apparently insignificant, and even harmful and divisive to talk about, to the extent that protesters are arrested. [It might remind you about how clever COVID-19 was, targeting only ‘bad’ protesters, those opposing lockdowns, and leaving ‘good’ protesters alone, those protesting racism. Some brave protesters even had their bank accounts frozen.] Great replacement fact, that erstwhile ‘conspiracy theory’ that ended up being true, and undeniably, apparently being “fabulous news”, with the replacement of wypipo being “a source of our strength”. And don’t forget the ‘ridiculous’ notions that some cultures are just better than others and some countries are just shitholes.

Okay then.

Share