Personal freedom, parental choice, and COVID-19 vaccine disinformation

As a fellow bioethicist I can only agree with Dr Caplan, who is disappointed with the many vaccines removed from the childhood vaccination schedule by federal authorities, that the ethics around personal freedom and parental choice are muddled when faced with vaccine disinformation. Source. However, we must exercise caution in identifying the content and sources of the disinformation. To illustrate, I shall focus on one of the removed groups of vaccines, the COVID-19 vaccines.

The US is in good company

Firstly, to calm thing down a little, and especially to counter Caplan’s claim that the “benefits vastly outweigh the risks”, the American authorities are actually in good company for no longer recommending the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children. The Australian health authorities removed the recommendation last year, with wording indicating that the risks outweigh the benefits, and the UK government acted far earlier. Source. That the myocarditis risks alone might outweigh the benefits of the vaccines for healthy children was discussed in the prestigious BMJ journal as early as 2023. The science is very clear that the vaccines can even kill children, raising the stakes for proper risk-benefit analyses. Source. Caplan’s promotion of COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children is rather unfortunate, because while the experts and authorities do still recommend them in general, it is becoming increasingly accepted that they are not appropriate for this group.

What counts as COVID-19 vaccine misinformation & disinformation?

Secondly, much misinformation and outright disinformation around the vaccines came from the recognised experts and authorities, who ironically accused people like Secretary Kennedy and myself (and especially that ‘misinformation superspreader’ Steve Kirsch - who kindly informed me of this op-ed) of spreading misinformation and disinformation. For example, the CDC, long before the rise of Secretary Kennedy and President Trump’s comeback, had claimed that the COVID-19 vaccines and their products stay around the injection site, do no harm, and last only for a few days. All of this was dead wrong, and the CDC quietly scrubbed their website to remove the offending claims. Thank goodness for internet archives.

And who could forget when figures like President Biden, then NIAID Director Fauci, then CDC Director Walensky, and the mainstream media were assuring us that the COVID-19 vaccines stopped infection and/or transmission? Not only was this completely false, but it appears they knew it was false when they claimed it. And around the same time it was reported in the media that the CDC was withholding relevant data (source), while the FDA had hoped to take decades in releasing data on the Pfizer vaccine.

As for the ubiquitous “safe & effective” claim, the ongoing relatively early and ongoing science indicates that efficacy and effectiveness declines drastically, with even negative values observed (with some data on this stemming from the CDC), and that such claims were likely exaggerated from the very beginning (due to issues such as how the data for the ‘partially vaccinated’ was handled). As for safety, it can take a very long time to make a definitive ruling, which might still be wrong, as per the examples of thalidomide (source), rofecoxib (source), and pholcodine, which in many countries was considered “safe & effective”, for approximately 7 decades, until it wasn’t.

In fact, famed COVID-19 vaccine manufacture Pfizer is still examining, now in 2026, “the potential long-term effects associated with myocarditis/pericarditis following vaccination”, acknowledging that an ongoing study “will help us determine if COMIRNATY is safe and effective, and if there is a myocarditis/pericarditis association that should be noted”. And while the mainstream messaging hasn’t always caught up, such research, combined with an increasing awareness that COVID-19 was not as deadly as initially thought, has formed the basis for critiques of the influential ‘many millions saved’ studies appearing in the medical literature.

It is no wonder that the US Congress, again before the rise of Secretary Kennedy and President Trump’s comeback, admitted that they got it wrong on almost all things COVID-19, including the vaccine mandates, and to some extent the vaccines. And despite misleading reporting in mainstream news sources and science journals, their final report was bipartisan and unanimously accepted.

Intellectual humility

As ethicists and philosophers of science, we know more than most that while there are facts, and we do indeed have access to some of them, we do not have access to all of them; so it is essential that we practice some measure of intellectual humility. And that could stop us from arriving at deeply unethical pronouncements, as Caplan has made, such as that doctors should be able to discriminate against those who refused the COVID-19 vaccines, even those who had rational – and ethical – reasons for doing so. Source. As such, it is imperative that we allow people to exercise their free choice on medical interventions, just as we allow them to exercise their free choice, and potentially make bad decisions, regarding other aspects of their health, and politics.

