Another couple of days have passed, which means that yet more evidence against the ‘safe and effective’ COVID-19 vaccines has arrived. We recently reported on the increasing evidence that the COVID-19 vaccines have negative effectiveness, in terms of infections and even deaths, that is, any effectiveness quickly wanes to nothing, and even turns negative, meaning the vaccinated end up more likely to get COVID and more likely to die from it. Other updates also covered the increasing evidence of the vaccines’ inferiority compared with natural immunity (granted via prior infection) and their adverse effects. Now a study on children published in one of the word’s top medical journals, The New England Journal of Medicine, provides further evidence of all three. Source.

While the words of the article speak positively about the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (“confer[s] considerable immunity”, “support for booster vaccination”), the supplied data/charts appear to tell a different story:

Charts A & B indicate that the vaccine has negative effectiveness. Charts A, C, E, & F indicate that natural immunity (granted via prior infection) is vastly superior. Charts A-D indicate that most of the benefits of natural immunity are eliminated by the vaccine.

Okay then.

Note: Some questions you may like to ask. Remember when we were told by the experts that vaccination was superior to natural immunity? Source. Remember when we were told by the experts that vaccination plus natural immunity was superior to natural immunity alone? Source. Remember when we were told that the vaccines were “safe and effective”? Source. We were told all this by the experts all within the last 12 months.