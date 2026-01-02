A Spanish study (Hernán et al) involving millions of children found that there was apparently no statistically significant benefit, possibly even a negative benefit, for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in younger children: “In 183,273 vaccinated and 916,365 controls 6–11 years old, the estimated risk difference (95% CI) of COVID-19 hospitalization was −1.2 per 100,000 (−6.6 to 4.0) for vaccinated versus controls”. Throw in side effects, and it seems very obvious that risks outweigh benefits, as the Americans and Aussies seem to have recently figured out, though everyone should have known this early due to the British data. For older children the benefits were minimal: “In 277,561 vaccinated and 1,387,805 controls 12–17 years old, the estimated risk difference of COVID-19 hospitalization was −5.3 per 100,000 (−9.0 to −2.0)”. Source.

Given that the data only goes to 2022, so longer-term effectiveness can be expected to be 0 or even negative, and more adverse effects can become apparent, it seems very plausible that we have a huge problem here. Might the jabs have also done more harm than good for people in their 20s and 30s (like I was when I was fired for refusing the jab)? Let the lawsuits continue!

Okay then.

