Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lori's avatar
Lori
12h

Indeed Raphael, let the lawsuits continue and the walls keep crumbling down. Happy New Year and may it bring well deserved prosperity to you in all things!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark's avatar
Mark
6h

No disrespect to the authors of this study, but most Raphael-reader types would have anticipated this result nearly five years ago.

I feel a sense of guilty satisfaction when I see an adult psychotic suffering from what they asked for - taking one for the team because deferring to authority is more important to them than their health.

But I feel the opposite for a child who never had a choice.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Okay Then News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture