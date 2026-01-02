Spanish study confirms COVID vaccines useless in children?
A Spanish study (Hernán et al) involving millions of children found that there was apparently no statistically significant benefit, possibly even a negative benefit, for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines in younger children: “In 183,273 vaccinated and 916,365 controls 6–11 years old, the estimated risk difference (95% CI) of COVID-19 hospitalization was −1.2 per 100,000 (−6.6 to 4.0) for vaccinated versus controls”. Throw in side effects, and it seems very obvious that risks outweigh benefits, as the Americans and Aussies seem to have recently figured out, though everyone should have known this early due to the British data. For older children the benefits were minimal: “In 277,561 vaccinated and 1,387,805 controls 12–17 years old, the estimated risk difference of COVID-19 hospitalization was −5.3 per 100,000 (−9.0 to −2.0)”. Source.
Given that the data only goes to 2022, so longer-term effectiveness can be expected to be 0 or even negative, and more adverse effects can become apparent, it seems very plausible that we have a huge problem here. Might the jabs have also done more harm than good for people in their 20s and 30s (like I was when I was fired for refusing the jab)? Let the lawsuits continue!
Okay then.
Okay Then News (and the associated forum at CovidSkeptics.com) is my personal collection of evidences against mainstream narratives, made freely available to the public. Subscribe for free email updates, here.
If you wish to donate or support me, as I fight for our rights, including doing the necessary research, and attempt to pick up the pieces after they took everything from me (and continue to), you can sign up for a voluntary paid subscription, here.
Indeed Raphael, let the lawsuits continue and the walls keep crumbling down. Happy New Year and may it bring well deserved prosperity to you in all things!
No disrespect to the authors of this study, but most Raphael-reader types would have anticipated this result nearly five years ago.
I feel a sense of guilty satisfaction when I see an adult psychotic suffering from what they asked for - taking one for the team because deferring to authority is more important to them than their health.
But I feel the opposite for a child who never had a choice.