Laureen
2d

We have known for a few years now that covid jabs suck in EVERYONE. I keep wondering about mortality rates in zoo animals (big cats and apes) after being given the covid jabs back in 2021 and 2022. Nothing is talked about but I bet some animals died as well.

Congrats on the acceptance of your study Raphael!

AwakeNotWoke
2d

Dr. Rafael, thank you for yet another sharp, evidence-based takedown of the prevailing narrative. Your willingness to apply rigorous philosophical scrutiny to the COVID vaccine saga—especially as a philosopher yourself—is invaluable and far too rare in this space.

In the framework of Imre Lakatos’ "Methodology of Scientific Research Programmes," what we are witnessing is a textbook degenerative research programme. The “hard core” (these injections are safe and highly effective) is being protected by a thickening belt of ad hoc auxiliaries: healthy vaccinee bias, “coincidence,” misattributed causes, and ever-shifting goalposts. As Lakatos observed, in degenerating programmes “theories are fabricated only in order to accommodate known facts” and “where theory lags behind the facts, we are dealing with miserable degenerating research programmes.”

The anomalies are now overwhelming and cannot be digested. This latest study (Rojas-Castro et al.) is just one more data point showing weak-to-nonexistent or even negative effectiveness against hospitalization in the elderly—the very group supposedly most in need of protection—with confidence intervals that plunge deeply into negative territory.

The standard defense from regulators and bureaucrats—“we acted on the best available evidence at the time”—is no longer credible. They were warned from the outset about the lack of long-term safety data, the risks to low-risk groups, and the foreseeable harms. Those warnings were not heeded; they were censored and derided. The damage was not an unforeseeable accident—it was the predictable consequence of recklessly pushing novel products onto populations that stood to gain little while bearing real risk.

These officials have become the true tinfoil-hat-wearing coincidence theorists, frantically explaining away pattern after pattern as mere coincidence while the body of contrary evidence grows.

Thank you again for your courage and clarity, Dr. Rafael. Your work is essential.

