Last night I spoke briefly after a COVID documentary showing, surprisingly held at a major cinema (though not publicised), alongside the irrepressible Gigi Foster, an economist who was pretty much called a murderer on national television for opposing the lockdowns (source), and who of course has been proven right. One of my fellow panelists sounded a bit like Jesus, saying that we need to unite and forgive. I respectfully disagreed, sounding more like the Old Testament God, who wants justice at all costs. I shared with them the news that I am deep into my 3rd legal action against my former employer, who fired me for refusing the jab that I didn’t need. And on a question about why some of us were so willing to buck the narrative, I explained that I am a scholar. I search for truth, find truth, and share truth. If it costs me my career, relationships, and innumerable opportunities, so be it. If everyone hates me because I highlight uncomfortable truths, that’s a price I’m willing to pay. I’m even prepared to give my life for it.

This morning we learn the awful news of conservative activist and skilful debater - and huge advocate of the reasonable activity of having discussions with people you disagree with - Charlie Kirk’s assassination. Source. Of course, mainstream media does what mainstream media does. An MSNBC political analyst suggested early on that Kirk’s shooter could have been “a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration”. Source. They further outrageously indicated that Kirk may have brought this on himself: “He’s been one of the most divisive, especially divisive younger figures in this, who is constantly sort of pushing this sort of hate speech or sort of aimed at certain groups. And I always go back to, hateful thoughts lead to hateful words, which then lead to hateful actions. And I think that is the environment we are in. You can’t stop with these sort of awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and not expect awful actions to take place. And that’s the unfortunate environment we are in.” Source.

Okay then.

It should be very clear by now that they want us dead. At least indirectly, via their rhetoric and lies, they attempted to kill President Trump, whilst making cities burn because a Black career criminal died in police custody - and no such actions followed the senseless killing of Iryna Zarutska (incidentally, a Ukrainian refugee), by a Black man, with mainstream media figures even calling some conservatives’ outrage over this “baldly racist” - (source). They make us sick with dodgy foods, and harmful chemicals, including the COVID vaccines - products that they slowly start admitting are not worth the risk for use in our healthy children. They demoralised us and caused much harm to our children via the lockdowns, all because of a glorified cold, which kills fewer people than tobacco (and that’s with their exaggerated numbers). They outright declare that there are too many of us (while strangely trying to ‘save us all’ from COVID, with the help of the jabs).

They give us AI, which demographers expect will take most of our jobs, and eventually decimate the population (even if not directly). Source. They engineer society in a way that brings our fertility rates to below replacement level (source), then apparently solve the problem with mass migration (source). They play down concerns about native Western populations being replaced even though it is undeniably happening, and they ironically simultaneously celebrate the thing that they said wasn’t happening. Furthermore, this migration is not from other liberal democracies, but from nasty areas of the world where the average person hates everything about us (except our ability to provide them with free stuff). They allow these migrants to rape and murder us, and our children, while arresting people who object. There’s no forgiving and forgetting here. Our very survival is at stake. You need to fight.*

Okay then.

*Extra: In before claims I’m advocating for violence. There are many ways to fight. I’ve chosen to fight via the legal system, and through my research.

Extra: Who are ‘they’? All sounds like conspiracy theory claptrap, huh? Not anymore. Financial records show that the same few people own/control pretty much everything. For example, the World Economic Forum openly aims to transform society. Source. To the extent that in just a few years “You’ll own nothing and be happy”. Source. Their then leader even bragged about ‘penetrating’ governments worldwide. Source. Huge companies controlling every aspect of our lives? Almost sounds like fascism…

