After Charlie Kirk’s murder - and the first assassination attempt on President Trump - I opined that ‘they’ want us dead, pointing to things like the misinformation and disinformation from Democrats/mainstream media, and their calls to action (an opinion that cost me a ‘friend’); now we again have an assassination attempt on Trump’s life, clearly inspired by Democrats/mainstream media misinformation and disinformation. The “half-black, half-white” would-be assassin Cole Tomas Allen’s manifesto clearly shows he was attempting to kill Trump and other big name Republicans, being influenced by claims that Trump is a “pedophile, rapist, and traitor”. Source.

Whatever would give Allen that impression? There’s this. Source. And this. Source. Source. And this. Source. And this. Source. Of these claims Trump has been found guilty in a criminal trial exactly… 0 times. All these claims are based on as yet unproven allegations. Several of these claims have effectively been shown to be false, with the FBI admitting its errors on Russiagate, and Trump’s early call for peace on January 6th (source), with supporters on the day told again, several times, to be peaceful, and to eventually disperse (source).

At least we can rest assured that those politicians who oppose Trump would have us react peacefully, and according to the law, right? Well… Former President Biden said it was “time to put Trump in the bull’s-eye”. Source. Rep. Dan Goldman said Trump “has to be eliminated”. Source. Rep. Maxine Waters famously encouraged “supporters to harass Trump administration officials”. Source. Sen. Maria Chappelle-Nadal even exclaimed: “I hope Trump is assassinated!” Source. There’s many more examples, like Rep. Stacey Plaskett saying that Trump “needs to be shot” and senior advisor to the Harris campaign David Plouffe declaring that it wasn’t enough to simply beat Trump, he “must be destroyed thoroughly”. Source. They spent years lying about Trump, and all of us who question certain narratives. And they use violent rhetoric and even directly call for violence. They really do want us dead.

Okay then.

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