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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
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and 'our ABC' does it's best to belittle Trump as well: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/ygPWcXLOFvo - just one of a multitude of examples.

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A J MARTIN's avatar
A J MARTIN
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The Left hate us because they are opposed to truth and reality.

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
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