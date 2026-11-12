Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
peter blatch's avatar
peter blatch
2d

Thanks Raph. I would assume the SV40 promoter/enhancer, which is in the pFizzer jabs would play a significant part as it is a known carcinogen and has been used by researchers in the past to cause tumours in mice.

Reply
Share
Bryan's avatar
Bryan
2d

I doubt you'll see anything associating cancers with jabbing in the UK. It's very clear by now if you publish anything the establishment does not like in the UK, you go to jail. Even more Fascist than Australia if that's possible.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
4 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Okay Then News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.