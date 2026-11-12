Two concerning bits of COVID-19 vaccine-related news here, the first being that, for some unknown reason, cancers in England are skyrocketing. I’ve also got a Brit in my family battling cancer right now, with others in my extended circle already gone. Mainstream news outlet The Guardian explains that “NHS England diagnosed 1,021 people a day with cancer in 2024, up from 972 a day in 2023”. Source. Not one word about the you-know-whats. Even though scientific research increasingly links cancer with the COVID-19 vaccines. In any case this info coheres well with earlier indications that cancer is on the up, especially in the young. Maybe we should figure this shit out? Incredible that I and others were accused of misinformation and worse for simply reiterating what already was in the mainstream media, and now we get even more evidence of this phenomenon. It’s a bit like the replacement theory, which quickly went from ‘it is not happening you racist conspiracy theorist’ to ‘it is happening, it is good that it is happening, we want it to happen more, and you have already lost’.

Okay then.

Also, if the jabs are causing cancers they obviously are causing excess deaths. And we know for a fact that the jabs are causing excess deaths. Which brings us to an interesting study on vaccinated Floridians, proper published, involving former ACIP member Retsef Levi and State Surgeon General of Florida Joseph Ladapo. The study does not compare the jabbed with the unjabbed so can’t really establish that the jabs cause net excess deaths (exceeding any possible lives saved). However, the study demonstrates a clear difference between the Pfizer and Moderna jabs, as Pfizer “recipients had higher hazard of all-cause mortality (784 vs. 562 deaths per 100,000; hazard ratio, HR [95% CI]: 1.40 [1.36, 1.45]), cardiovascular mortality (226 vs. 145 deaths per 100,000 persons; HR [95% CI]: 1.57 [1.47, 1.68]), COVID-19 mortality (61 vs. 32 deaths per 100,000 persons; HR [95% CI]: 1.91 [1.67, 2.19]) and non-COVID-19 mortality (722 vs. 530 deaths per 100,000 persons; HR [95% CI]: 1.37 [1.32, 1.42])”. Source. This surprised me since Moderna has the higher dose; more product should translate to more adverse effects in theory, and we’ve seemingly seen it in practice. Maybe the Pfizer has more DNA contamination? And if this difference is legit, shouldn’t we ditch Pfizer and stick with Moderna? Shouldn’t we care about causing more deaths (easily in the hundreds of thousands!) with these products than is ‘necessary’?

Okay then.

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