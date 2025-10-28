Professor Russell Viner. Source .

The UK’s COVID-19 inquiry has been quite interesting, with one of the most notable revelations coming from Professor Russell Viner, a paediatrician and the Chief Scientific Adviser for the UK’s Department for Education, who found that the majority of COVID-19 deaths in children were not ‘from COVID’: “We found that the great majority of children who died and had a positive COVID test actually died - we said that the positive COVID test was incidental. … So we worked very hard to try and work out and found that supposedly of deaths with a positive test only 40% of them we felt were from COVID rather than children who die with COVID.” Source.

This reiterates the ‘with COVID/from COVID’ problem, the Greek study, and related thoughts about COVID deaths being inflated. Interestingly, governments and health authorities have already started recognising that the risks outweigh the benefits for healthy children, which I’ve been saying for years now, but since COVID-19 deaths have been exaggerated could this also be the case for people in their 20s and 30s? Age groups that include people who were fired and had their lives destroyed, seemingly for nothing, due to not complying with COVID-19 vaccine mandates, such as myself? Though we are several years out from the pandemic now, we keep finding more and more evidence that we ‘COVID skeptics’ were pretty much right about everything, whilst being heavily persecuted for having formed reasonable opinions, eventually confirmed as being correct.

Okay then.

