A bunch of updates for you all on all things Raph, some bad, but a lot of good, setting the stage for an interesting 2026.

A reader noted that I am being censored in the UK (thank you Mark). Apparently, in accordance with the UK’s Online Safety Act 2023 my writings have been deemed either “illegal” or “hateful”. Probably both :) Fits with the evidence from previously, where Australian universities were censoring my channels due to “malware” which is beyond absurd given that OTN is on major social media sites like Substack, X, and Reddit. And it is hard not to notice that I have a very tiny audience on Substack and X, despite the many articles and legal victories, and shares by people with huge audiences - it becomes really obvious when every post and comment on X is swamped by pornbots, which is really bad for the algorithm.

The University of Sydney has officially cut ties with me. My beloved staff email (and even student email) is no more. It’s been a long time coming. Such is the price for always focusing on controversial topics. Even before COVID, and even when I was a ‘Bernie Bro’, I surely made enemies by teaching the facts about Islam, immigration, and the ‘regressive left’. COVID of course took it to another level.

While this is of course very sad for me there is also (a lot of) light at the end of the tunnel. My lawyer has just put NSW Health’s insurer on notice, meaning that we are about to make our 4th and final claim. He expects we’ll be done early-mid next year. Not too long now and I’ll get my big payday and the right to a bit of a break.

More great news on the legal front, and probably part of the reason I am being so heavily censored. Dawking’s win against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates, reported in only one major news outlet, inspired me to start my own case. And my win/s, reported by no major news outlets, have already inspired others. One has already won and received their payout! I hope to share their story on OTN soon. It is very, very important that we not only fight, but we shout it from the rooftops when we - and others - win, so that others know that it is even possible. If you are one of those doomers who keeps saying “nothing ever gets done”, change that by… doing something, anything. Even if it’s just as basic as letting people know that others, like myself, have fought and won, have managed to get articles questioning the jabs published in major medical journals, etc.