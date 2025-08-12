Okay Then News

“the CDC quietly altered its website after it became known that their claims about the vaccines and their products staying at the injection sites, for only a few days, and doing no harm, were false (now known via internet archives)”.

“Every record has been destroyed or falsified, every book rewritten, every picture has been repainted, every statue and street building has been renamed, every date has been altered. And the process is continuing day by day and minute by minute. History has stopped. Nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.” ― George Orwell, 1984

"In the end the Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it. It was inevitable that they should make that claim sooner or later: the logic of their position demanded it. Not merely the validity of experience, but the very existence of external reality was tacitly denied by their philosophy."― George Orwell, 1984

So rewarding to finally see some vindication and positive recognition for the stalwart efforts of dedicated scientists committed to revealing the truth. There remains however, particularly in Australia and New Zealand, an influential core of state and federal politicians, health agency bureaucrats and media die-hards who refuse to accept the proven thesis that Covid-19 injections are ineffectual, the risk outweighs the benefits and that questions of unexpected deaths and increases in cancers are yet to be explained. I don't know what else needs to be said and done to change the narrative that is cemented into the brains of the TGA and AHPRA.

