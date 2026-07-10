Mostly peaceful Muslims.

The war is back on as “the Iranian regime violated the ceasefire and targeted commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz”. Source. They just couldn’t help themselves could they? Like the scorpion that killed the frog that was carrying it across a river. They do what they do because it’s in their nature. No matter how much empathy they’re shown by bleeding heart lefties, Muslims will still Muslim. And no matter how many retards support Hamas, the Iranian authorities, etc., they will continue to do things that we Westerners generally consider to be evil and dangerous.

Okay then.

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