War back on as Iran attacks civilians
The war is back on as “the Iranian regime violated the ceasefire and targeted commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz”. Source. They just couldn’t help themselves could they? Like the scorpion that killed the frog that was carrying it across a river. They do what they do because it’s in their nature. No matter how much empathy they’re shown by bleeding heart lefties, Muslims will still Muslim. And no matter how many retards support Hamas, the Iranian authorities, etc., they will continue to do things that we Westerners generally consider to be evil and dangerous.
Okay then.
Okay Then News (and the associated forum at CovidSkeptics.com) is my personal collection of evidences against mainstream narratives, made freely available to the public. Subscribe for free email updates, here.
If you wish to donate or support me, as I fight for our rights, including doing the necessary research, and attempt to pick up the pieces after they took everything from me (and continue to), you can sign up for a voluntary paid subscription, here.
100%. Just following the prophet's command. You can't reason with them.
A Lebanese laundress one time told me that we in the west have NO CLUE as to how they think in the middle east.
I was at a party one night and the hosts shared a story of the time they were missionaries in the middle east. They were working in a hospital and one of the men there was a freedom fighter who had been injured. The couple ministered to the Arab and urged him to give up his violent ways. He readily agreed to give up his terrorist ways and live in peace. After he was discharged they heard that the first thing he did was to get a gun and rejoin his cadre.