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Bryan's avatar
Bryan
15h

100%. Just following the prophet's command. You can't reason with them.

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5 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
Fred Jewett's avatar
Fred Jewett
14hEdited

A Lebanese laundress one time told me that we in the west have NO CLUE as to how they think in the middle east.

I was at a party one night and the hosts shared a story of the time they were missionaries in the middle east. They were working in a hospital and one of the men there was a freedom fighter who had been injured. The couple ministered to the Arab and urged him to give up his violent ways. He readily agreed to give up his terrorist ways and live in peace. After he was discharged they heard that the first thing he did was to get a gun and rejoin his cadre.

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1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
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