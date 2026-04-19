Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bryan's avatar
Bryan
3d

Vote One Nation to exit the UN.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD)
Lori's avatar
Lori
2d

Raphael, have you heard of the young ER medical doc in Aussie Land that sings about Gates, Fauci, Pfizer and more? Her name is Iyah May. She worked during Covid and saw all the lies. Now she is singing all about it. She is young and fierce. Hoping she will move more in the younger generation.

Her record label left her bc she would not change her lyrics. She fired her manager for the same reason. For her age, she is so informed and fighting.

Good Citizen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRgDybQ8WWg

Karmageddon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y29kmnhjtc8

Everything's Fine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlqCLBNVzvg

Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Okay Then News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture