We are the baddies, as only the US objects to Iran's addition to UN's CPC
Anyone wondering about who the ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’ are, whether the US is right to distance itself from its traditional allies, and whether there is any point to the UN, need only look to the UN’s Economic and Social Council nominating Iran to the Committee for Program and Coordination, which shapes policies on human rights, women’s rights, disarmament, and terrorism, with only the US - from the 54-member body - objecting. Other paragons of human rights like China and Cuba were also added to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations. Among the apparent supporters were the big European nations, Canada, and Australia. Source. It’s looking like we are the baddies. I say this as an Australian with European ancestry.
In case you didn’t know, the Islamic Republic of Iran isn’t exactly a great nominee. The Iranian leaders routinely slaughter protesters, rape and kill women, pursue nuclear weaponry, and sponsor Islamic terrorism around the world. Not only is it beyond a joke that only the US, the ‘Great Satan’ to Iranians, objected to this absurdity, but try and find references to this in the mainstream news outlets. You have to rely on sources like Fox News, Jerusalem Post (source), and UN Watch (source). Why are most of the MSM outlets uninterested in this very revealing and highly surprising news? I guess the likes of CNN are too busy sticking to the ‘Orange Man bad’ script. Source.
Okay then.
Extra: To check if your country is a disgrace, here is the list of ECOSOC members. Source.
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Vote One Nation to exit the UN.
Raphael, have you heard of the young ER medical doc in Aussie Land that sings about Gates, Fauci, Pfizer and more? Her name is Iyah May. She worked during Covid and saw all the lies. Now she is singing all about it. She is young and fierce. Hoping she will move more in the younger generation.
Her record label left her bc she would not change her lyrics. She fired her manager for the same reason. For her age, she is so informed and fighting.
Good Citizen https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wRgDybQ8WWg
Karmageddon: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y29kmnhjtc8
Everything's Fine: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlqCLBNVzvg