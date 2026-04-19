Anyone wondering about who the ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys’ are, whether the US is right to distance itself from its traditional allies, and whether there is any point to the UN, need only look to the UN’s Economic and Social Council nominating Iran to the Committee for Program and Coordination, which shapes policies on human rights, women’s rights, disarmament, and terrorism, with only the US - from the 54-member body - objecting. Other paragons of human rights like China and Cuba were also added to the Committee on Non-Governmental Organizations. Among the apparent supporters were the big European nations, Canada, and Australia. Source. It’s looking like we are the baddies. I say this as an Australian with European ancestry.

In case you didn’t know, the Islamic Republic of Iran isn’t exactly a great nominee. The Iranian leaders routinely slaughter protesters, rape and kill women, pursue nuclear weaponry, and sponsor Islamic terrorism around the world. Not only is it beyond a joke that only the US, the ‘Great Satan’ to Iranians, objected to this absurdity, but try and find references to this in the mainstream news outlets. You have to rely on sources like Fox News, Jerusalem Post (source), and UN Watch (source). Why are most of the MSM outlets uninterested in this very revealing and highly surprising news? I guess the likes of CNN are too busy sticking to the ‘Orange Man bad’ script. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: To check if your country is a disgrace, here is the list of ECOSOC members. Source.

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