Longtime CIA employee James Erdman III turned whistleblower, testifying that “Dr. Anthony Fauci improperly “influenced” intelligence analyses about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic — to downplay findings that it most likely resulted from a laboratory accident in China”. He alleged that “Dr. Fauci’s role in the cover-up was intentional”. Source. Erdman added that the CIA is still resisting providing information on COVID-19. Source.

Note that for years even Saint Pfauci acknowledged that he wasn’t convinced about COVID’s natural origins (and just about accused the Chinese government of a coverup), and the CIA has maintained for some time now that the lab leak hypothesis is more likely (as have other intelligence agencies). And the US government has admitted as much. Trust the science. Trust the authorities. Trust that WEF-associated scumbag leader who was apparently the “single source of truth”. Trust Saint Pfauci who pretty much said that he’s the science. Source. But they got so much wrong. They covered up their mistakes. They manipulated us. They even outright lied to us. Again and again. And if Erdman’s testimony is correct, they continue to withhold relevant information. So you just gonna keep trusting them or what?

Okay then.

Extra: And don’t forget, Saint Pfauci was given a pardon by Biden.

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