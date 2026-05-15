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Alison's avatar
Alison
3d

More Falsie than Fauci.

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3 replies by Raphael Lataster (BPharm, PhD) and others
Nancy Parsons's avatar
Nancy Parsons
2d

Bravo, Raphael!! Yours is the most concise, complete account thusfar!

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