Source: X post by the indefatigable Senator Ron Johnson

I think the Woodcock email to Fauci and Collins (see above) is evidence enough that the COVID-19 vaccines should not have been mandated, encouraged, or even approved for emergency use.

I haven’t been too swayed by many of the ‘revelations’ until now. For example, I think too much was made over Fauci declaring that the jabs could possibly cause miscarriage - with such language being far removed from admitting that they do cause miscarriage. Both ‘sides’ also appeared to be miscalculating the miscarriage rate. And the mutations thing involved ‘concerns’ which could come from anywhere, like certain groups on Telegram. And the apparent lie involved in Fauci’s differing figures for the deadliness of COVID could simply be a misunderstanding between infection fatality rates and case fatality rates. My bar is pretty high. But the email from then FDA bigwig Janet Woodcock to Saint Pfauci, the guy who liked to run his mouth during the pandemic but now has lost his voice, and then NIH head Francis Collins had me speechless. I was without speech. It seems huge to me. Certainly big enough to acknowledge mistakes (as the US government already had started doing) and start suing people, a lot of people.

Firstly, Woodcock is referring to numerous people reporting adverse events, likely due to the jab, and likely not officially linked to the vaccines. And these aren’t just reports from the usual anti-vax groups on social media. No, she’s talking about reports from healthcare professionals, who she knows.

Secondly, she’s acknowledging that these adverse events are not easily linked to the vaccines.

Thirdly, she’s noting that these poor people are not being taken seriously - a common occurrence with suspected COVID-19 vaccine adverse events.

Fourthly, the victims of the experimental gene therapies are not being treated. Can we at least pretend to care about the sick, especially those that did what they were told?

Fifthly, Woodcock is admitting that the pharmacovigilance systems, the same ones we rely on to let us know if the jab isn’t actually safe, like VAERS, can’t detect these problems - adding to the issues around how such data is analysed.

Sixthly, this is not being investigated, but really needs to be, though it requires interested investigators, and money, which of course “the industry” would not be keen on providing. It’s almost as if she’s insinuating that the vaccine manufacturers, who we relied on for the clinical trials which produced some very questionable results, are in some way biased. Who would have thought?

Seventhly, the email seems to end with a warning that if they don’t get on top of this they could be paying for it later. Like how Saint Pfauci is currently being pursued by American politicians.

That there are COVID-19 vaccine adverse events not being factored into the risk-benefit analyses always was and continues to be a real possibility, now actuality, since we never had and STILL do not have long-term safety data. These vaccines were released unusually quickly. Please note that Pfizer is still, in their own words, now late into 2026, trying to figure out “if COMIRNATY is safe and effective”. And now we know for a fact that delayed onset is a thing. But even the revelation that there’s existing knowledge of adverse events not being factored in isn’t exactly new. Several health authorities around the world effectively admitted that they have had too many COVID-19 adverse event reports to deal with properly (see here and here, and also an excellent report in the BMJ: source). As if that isn’t a red flag in itself! As well as a convenient excuse to divert attention from such reports, because they’re unverified… In Poland it was even made official with a published study revealing that COVID-19 vaccine adverse events have been severely undercounted.

So how do we get from this to figuring that the jabs aren’t safe? Well, consider that the benefits from the vaccines are low, like comically low. Studies, even in their flawed state, designed to make the vaccines look good, consistently reveal protection for mere months, before effectiveness drops to near zero, and even zero, and even less than zero (negative effectiveness)! It doesn’t take a genius to realise that if the benefit is 0, or less than 0, that even truly rare adverse effects (and they’re really not that rare) means that the risks outweigh the benefits. And again, even the risk-benefit analyses we have, biased and flawed in a way that benefits the jabs, are pathetic. We’re long past the point where many have realised, like the Australian and other governments, that the jabs aren’t worth the risk for the young and healthy. But there’s even evidence that it’s not worth it for the elderly! Now factor in these previously unknown adverse events and you can see where this is going. Questionable or outright net harmful vaccines, for every age and health group.

But hang on Raph, I hear you say, maybe they can’t prove the jabs are safe, but you similarly can’t prove the jabs unsafe! Right, because of the conveniently missing data, or the data that isn’t missing but they don’t want to give us… Just keep in mind that I taught logic at a top university, before my career, and life, was destroyed after I said no to the jabs. So that nonsense doesn’t fly with me. I’m a professional agnostic. And that’s exactly what puts ‘my side’, the jab skeptical side, in front. When a new pharmaceutical product comes to the fore the onus is on the manufacturer to demonstrate that it’s safe. If they can’t do that, whether the skeptic can show it is unsafe or not, it’s game over. We had every right to reject the jabs from the beginning, and we’ve only received more and more vindication over time. Given all this, it seems very obvious to me that the COVID-19 vaccines possibly should not have been approved, even for emergency use, probably should not have been encouraged, and absolutely should not have been mandated.

And these recent happenings reinforces to me that as my own series of legal cases against the jab mandates winds down (my team is expecting our fourth and ‘final’ victory very shortly), the overall case against what happened to all of us continues, and is only really starting. And I am so here for it.

Okay then.

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