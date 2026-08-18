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Areugnat's avatar
Areugnat
9h

This essay is excellent, thank you.

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Graham Vincent's avatar
Graham Vincent
9h

On a completely different subject, I was chatting yesterday about PFAS, and how these chemicals comprise a chain of molecules with (I believe) a carbon atoms, which can vary in length but whose length doesn't radically alter the properties of the PFAS. Amongst others, that includes their carcinogenicity.

The iniquitous defence to accusations of having "poisoned the planet" was met with an averment that it is not proved that C5 (with 5 carbon atoms) causes cancer. And, if it were so, it would not take long before PFAS contained C7 (with 7 carbon atoms). And if evidence came up that C7 causes cancer, then you switch to C13, or whatever.

It simply is not acceptable to run a regulatory system that founds in the idea that something can be developed, marketed to the broad public and be allowed to risk harm under such a hands-off aura of responsibility. It is not impossible to prove a negative. It is just difficult.

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