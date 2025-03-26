CNN reports that a Republican politician is seeking “punishment in response to [Democrat Rep. Jasmine] Crockett referring to [Governor Greg] Abbott, who uses a wheelchair, as “Governor Hot Wheels” and a “hot a** mess” at a Human Rights Campaign event in Los Angeles over the weekend”. CNN reiterates the hood rat’s excuse that “her remarks weren’t in reference to Abbott’s use of a wheelchair”, but to a policy of his. Source. That a 2022 policy is what she’s referring to doesn’t seem right as she’s been accused “of liking several Facebook comments in 2021” that referred to Abbott as Hot Wheels. Crockett has also stated: “Beto is rolling all around the state… where is Abbott rolling to?” Source. And criticism from the Left and the MSM is relatively lacking, though there was some criticism from a CNN panel, who - of course - found a way to blame President Trump, for apparently degrading the public discourse (and Van Jones let us all know how biased CNN is by saying that “she is too important for us”). Source.

Now those of us who can remember beyond a few months will recall that President Trump was heavily criticised (critics included CNN and the New York Times) for apparently mocking a disabled reporter. Source. Reporting that apparently had a big impact on polls. Source. That Trump didn’t know the reporter was disabled or even what he looked like was apparently unimportant information. Source. Crockett definitely knew Abbott was disabled and appeared to have the intent. It’s especially not a good look since the Democrats, and the Left, are supposed to be the more compassionate side, particularly regarding minority groups like the disabled. This is a far cry from, “When they go low, we go high.” Source. No wonder a recent CNN poll revealed that the Democrat favourability rating is just 29%, “a record low in CNN’s polling dating back to 1992 and a drop of 20 points since January 2021, when Trump exited his first term”. Source.

Okay then.

Also, the congresswoman, when asked about what she’d say if she would be speaking directly with DOGE head Elon Musk, she replied: “Fuck off.” Source. Again, apparently no outrage. Was a bit different when Trump used such language, which wasn’t as direct. Source. Source. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Might as well mention this here, because it doesn’t deserve a lot of attention, and I won’t be paying to see it, but it adds to the notion that people are just over the Left and their bullshit. The premiere of Snow Brown was expectedly pathetic. Apart from the clear Marxist messaging, which was even noted by the BBC (source), which is friggin’ hilarious, why do they feel the need to wokeify old stories/movies that are still cherished by large segments of the population? Why not just make new ones? Then they can fill the cast with all the impoverished, obese, and wheelchair-bound Black trans women lesbian Muslim barely legal sex workers they want, and not hear a peep from the rest of us - we’ll just know straight away not to watch the shit. They can even let Rep. Jasmine Crockett star in the tax write-off so she can ‘earn’ some money and build an OF audience while her political career tanks. The title even writes itself: Hot Wheels.

