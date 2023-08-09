Me in happier times. They just might return.

Finally, some justice! Last November the Guardian (!) was the only major news outlet to report on Diane Dawking’s win regarding legal action around the COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Source. There have been a few more wins for the same law firm since, and I am pleased to report that this now includes my own case. The other party didn’t even, unlike with previous cases, force us to have our day in ‘court’ (personal injury commission); they accepted liability, bringing a rapid end to what was expected to be a drawn-out process. While they may say it was because they finally saw how I had been affected by my former employer’s actions (mental health, physical health, financial health, etc.), I would suspect it had something to do with my lawyer’s 100% strike rate so far, and you know, the law.

Okay then.

Oh, and for some reason the mainstream media doesn’t seem interested in these victories. They seemed quite happy to report on our losses, however. Source. It’s almost as if they’ve taken sides, and not the good side.

Okay then.

Extra: For those of you still supporting the mandates, despite COVID-19 no longer being a big issue, and the jab’s obviously exaggerated efficacy and safety, and you know, liberal values, as well as the lack of evidence for the jab having any positive effect on transmission, you’re an asshole, and bear in mind that I was doing that job from home, even before the pandemic (note also that COVID positive people are fine to work there). This option was brought up in several cases by the ‘judges’ (commission members), so it appears my case was always going to be an easy win. Also, I can’t imagine anyone hasn’t been affected by all the COVID craziness these past few years, from the persecuted unjabbed, to the vaccine injured, to those vaccinated who are not injured but now believe they’ve been duped. Fight the people that did this to us. I plan to keep on fighting; this isn’t the end for me. Employers need to pay, but so do the state governments who made such orders, and the federal governments who let (commanded?) them. And let’s not forget our friends in the mainstream media who were on board, further leading to the suffering of those brave enough to resist. “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

Update: I now have my 2nd and 3rd wins. One more to go…