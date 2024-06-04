A brave doctor I had the pleasure of meeting recently, Dr Valerie Peers, is facing imprisonment due to events ultimately stemming from having her licence suspended after providing desperate workers with COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions, a case that made the mainstream news. Source. I was not amongst the lucky recipients. It would have been such a relief to receive an exemption, as it surely was for those she helped, particularly those of us who had and still have legitimate concerns about the autoimmune and cardiovascular implications of vaccination. Dr Peers is fighting through the court system and is fundraising, keeping costs low by minimising lawyer involvement. Source.

Okay Then News wishes the good doctor all the best with her ongoing battles, all stemming from her desire to take her Hippocratic Oath seriously. First, do no harm. And there’s been plenty - and growing - evidence that the jabs are causing harm, to the extent that it is plausible that the risks of the jabs outweigh the benefits, at least for the young and healthy. It’s been very disappointing that doctors, long held as being amongst our best and brightest, have let us down so dramatically on this. And the ones that remained rational and ethical face persecution, even imprisonment.

Okay then.

Extra: We will soon be discussing doctors and the challenges they face in reporting vaccine injuries and the observation that ‘long COVID’ is found in never-infected vaccinees (again), which have become surprisingly entwined with my upcoming medical journal article on negative effectiveness.

