Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Photo by Gage Skidmore .

At least in some places, including major European capital cities. Dutch muckraker Eva Vlaardingerbroek’s recent speech on the ‘great replacement theory’ being a ‘great replacement fact’ has been garnering attention, with over 30 million views on X. Source. OTN readers will already know that this notion, labelled a conspiracy theory by our leaders and mainstream news outlets, is more fact than theory. More interesting may be, as is often the case, the comments.

Figures like these were thrown about. Dutch natives make up 44.43% of the population in Amsterdam (2020). Source. White Brits make up 36.8% of the population in London (2021). Source. And “Belgians with Belgian background” make up just 23.4% of the population in Brussels (2023). Source. One commenter stated that with figures like these, ‘you are not getting replaced, you are already replaced’. Another noted that the non-native populations tend to have higher fertility rates, something that has been known for some time. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: As ever, let me point out that I’m not making any ethical judgements, nor am I some racist White supremacist. I’m just a Coloured person, who notices things. It’s also hard not to notice that the decline of native populations in countries like Australia, Canada, and the US is supposed to be bemoaned, while the decline of native populations in Europe should apparently be celebrated and even encouraged. And yes, White people are indigenous to somewhere…

