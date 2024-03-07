Like that Oscars selfie. But with good people.

Due to my recent research being published in the medical journals, on the COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness and safety being exaggerated in the clinical trials and observational studies, I had the great honour of being invited by Dr Robert Malone to discuss my story at ICS5, and then by Senator Ron Johnson to further discuss my research at his recent Senate hearing. Having already been planning for a small international holiday on the advice of my treating team (currently fighting against the COVID-19 vaccine mandates), and having the additional opportunity to see President Trump in the flesh at CPAC in DC, I thought, “What the hey?”

First, I nervously summarised my published medical journal articles (research I was effectively forced to do in fighting my cases) at ICS5, receiving a standing ovation - relax, pretty much everyone did.

Check out all the videos, some are just astonishing, and others are heartbreaking. While I was there, I thought I might as well go see President Trump, because why not? He was right next door. Blown away by his presentation skills, speaking for more than an hour without any notes or teleprompters, weaving in and out of stories (that were all finished by the end); while President Brandon can’t speak for more than 2 minutes, with notes, before forgetting where he is.

People went ballistic when this guy showed up. Must be famous.

Was interesting hearing President Trump’s tale about how he and his awesome general ended ISIS in “3 weeks” instead of “3 years”, with CNN basically calling him a liar because it apparently took a few months. No props at all for not taking years and ending the forever war the Swamp no doubt wanted.

Okay then.

Next, I got to briefly discuss my tale of woe. All these talks were tough in general because of what I’ve been going through, but this one was a real challenge, especially with emotions running high after hearing the stories of the Canadian truckers - there must have been a leak in the roof because everyone’s eyes were wet. Spoke for a few minutes on my experience with lockdowns and vaccine mandates in Australia, and now the silencing and cancelling. The description of the vaccine mandate exemption blew a few minds. You take the 1st shot… and if you have an adverse reaction, you take the 2nd shot - but you get to pick a different brand. That’s the ‘exemption’. Nearly died with Dr Malone’s comments at the end.

Finally, the Senate hearing on COVID. All the big names were there. Brilliant and courageous scientists, medical doctors, reporters, and politicians. Dr Robert Malone was there, a man who needs no introduction. Professor Harvey Risch of Yale University was there. World-famous journalist Lara Logan was there. Dutch MEP Rob Roos (yes, from the “speed of science” clip) was there. Raphael Lataster was there, lol. Wondering what the heck I was doing amongst all these famous, rich, and powerful people, I gave a summary of my research as at the ICS, and took some questions from Senator Johnson, including one appearing to be about the mega-influential - and deeply flawed, and now debunked - Watson et al study.

The whole event is definitely worth watching, though the Senator’s team made a handy highlights video.

There’s hours of content for you to enjoy from ICS5 and the Senate hearing, so much evidence against the COVID-19 vaccines (and more), including reports of dose-dependent adverse effects. And yet the CDC keeps telling us it’s safe and effective, and are actively promoting what feels like shot number 27 now. Yes, the same CDC who quietly scrubbed their website when it became too obvious that they were dead wrong (pun intended) about where the jab and its products goes, how long it stays in the body, and the damage it does.

Okay then.

Extra: Would have loved to end with a picture of me back home from representing my country at these hugely important events, at Sydney Airport, with the Australian flag flying high. As I reached for my phone, I noticed that they didn’t have room for the Australian flag; the rainbow flag was up instead.

