Okay Then News

Okay Then News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FarmCountry's avatar
FarmCountry
Mar 7, 2024Edited

I watched the full 4 hr presentation on Sen Johnson's Rumble channel. Well worth the time. I did not realize you would be speaking so was pleasantly surprised to see the overdue recognition especially in the midst of that all-star panel. Nice job.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Bryan's avatar
Bryan
Mar 7, 2024

Congrats on your recognition, and thanks for all you've done in attempting to hold to account those that should be.

Oh, and on the flag, would be nice if those in control actually had some pride in their country and not the other.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Okay Then News
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture