Yeah, lies are hilarious…

While everyone’s outraged over that cringe and disgusting Olympics opening ceremony, which seemed to be more about EU and LGBTQIALMNOP love than France’s (erstwhile) culture, let’s consider yet another case where the mainstream media and the Democrats, apparently the ‘good guys’, are straight out lying to us, apparently to shield their presumptive presidential nominee from her awful record at the border. Axios said that “the Trump campaign and Republicans have tagged [Vice President Kamala] Harris repeatedly with the "border czar" title — which she never actually had”. Source. A CNN anchor said “What he [President Trump] said about Harris and immigration was not true. She was never appointed border czar.” Source. “Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York” also denied this. Source. As did White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Source.

However, we have the receipts. Their own, in fact. Axios amended their article to acknowledge that they were among the news outlets that previously called Harris a border czar. And, like many other major news networks, CNN reported in 2021 that Cackling Kamala “was appointed as the border czar”. By who? They clearly state: “by President Biden”. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: They lie to you, time and time again, and accuse you of lying when you simply point out the truth. They also told you to rush out and get the jab. The one that seems to increase your chance of COVID-19 infection, as well as COVID and non-COVID death. Are you paying attention?

