With important and life-influencing policies hopefully deciding the outcome of the upcoming US election (little things like cost of living and national security), mainstream news outlet Politico draws our attention to no doubt the most important aspect of the election: facial hair. After the vice presidential debate Politico reports: “One of the first bits of nonverbal communication to appear in the debate was on JD Vance’s face: his beard. As POLITICO Magazine has noted before, Vance is the first White House wannabe to wear facial hair in 80 years. Our appearance is fundamental to our body language, and research indicates that voters see beards as (surprise, surprise) more masculine. That can be positive to some, reading as strength and competence. But to others, especially women, it can be negative, conveying aggression and opposition to feminist ideals.” Won’t someone please think of the trans women! Who may have beard themselves… By contrast, Politico claims that “Walz’s wide eyes showed his passion”. Source.

This is the same Politico who bemoaned that “judging a woman strictly on her appearance or how much her clothing costs may be sexism and may keep some women from entering the political sphere” and that “Hillary Rodham Clinton was mocked for wearing a low-cut blouse”. Source. And this is the same Politico that found that the beard of Canadian prime minster, and WEF stooge (source), Justin Trudeau “was Significant, a symbol of a once-youthful prime minister who was now older and wiser and battle-scarred”. Source. Across the pond, the BBC were apparently also fans of Trudeau’s facial hair, reporting that the beard “is more of a mature look… He certainly does look more of a seasoned statesman”. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Anyone somehow thinking that facial hair is politically relevant should remember that Karl Marx, darling of the left, had quite a bushy beard. Source. And Adolf Hitler didn’t, having to make do with a toothbrush moustache. Source.

