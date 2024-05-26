This is about testosterone. We already knew about the huge surge in the suicides of trans people following sex reassignment surgery. Source. Along with surgery, blocking testosterone is one of the pillars of gender-affirming care, which is supposed to save lives, and which is promoted by doctors (source), human rights groups (source), the mainstream media (source), and even President Biden (source). And now we learn that low testosterone in males is associated with… death.

A new literature review (Yeap et al.) found that: “Men with low testosterone, high LH, or very low estradiol concentrations had increased all-cause mortality. SHBG concentration was positively associated and DHT concentration was nonlinearly associated with all-cause and CVD [cardiovascular disease] mortality.” Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Looks like there are consequences to taking pharmaceutical products and tinkering with the body’s hormones. Who would have thought? This isn’t the first time we’ve learnt that we maybe shouldn’t be messing around with things we don’t fully understand. There’s of course the whole COVID thing. And just before COVID there was a surge of interest in the microbiome and dysbiosis. One of the things that can cause dysbiosis? Overuse of antibiotics. Source.

Share