President Trump has been found “GUILTY!”, as reported by an apparently excited MSNBC. Source. CNN reports that Trump has been found guilty “of all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial, an unprecedented and historic verdict that makes him the first former president in US history to be convicted of a felony”. Source. These ‘falsified business records’ pertain to an alleged affair (not illegal) and hush money payments (also not illegal).

That’s what he’s been found guilty of. Not racism, sexism, ableism, homophobia, or any of the other -isms and -phobias he’s been accused of. And certainly not the lies peddled by the media and swamp creatures concerning Trump colluding with the Russians to steal the 2016 election.

Okay then.

And a brief reminder that President Bush (the Younger), who brought us into a war which led to the deaths of over a million people, based on lies - eagerly spread by the mainstream media - about non-existent WMDs, and his successor President Obama, who did quite a bit of warmongering himself, somehow haven’t been charged or convicted of much more serious crimes. Another friendly reminder that Jeffrey Epstein was arrested for sex trafficking minors ([source] he apparently died by suicide before his trial, while his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty [source]), who he allegedly instructed “to have sex with a who’s-who of powerful men”, with one witness stating that “[President] Clinton likes them young”. Source. Of course, the authorities somehow haven’t caught a single one of these ‘powerful men’. It seems that in polite society technicalities over Trump’s hush money payments to a (fully grown and apparently consenting) woman he allegedly slept with are far more egregious than child molestation and mass murder carried out by people who don’t send out mean tweets.

Okay then.

Extra: The powers that be also haven’t been too interested in looking into President Biden’s possible involvement with his junkie son’s “sketchy” business activities for some reason. It’s almost as if the entire establishment is biased, huh?

