After President Trump survived the Pennsylvania rally shooting the elites urged peace. President Obama said “There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy… we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.” And Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also said that “political violence of any kind has no place in our society”. Source. So did Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. Source. Present Biden said “It’s sick.” Source.
But the Democrats, the mainstream media, and the elites that own/control them can surely shoulder at least some of the blame. They have lied about him, multiple times. They admitted to colluding against him to deprive him of the presidency. They have whipped up hysteria against him, comparing him with Hitler (source, source, source, source, source), like he is some mythical 1984-Emmanuel-Goldstein figure used daily to foment hate. Congresswoman Maxine Waters even “called on her supporters to publicly confront and harass members of the Trump administration”. Source. These people encouraged Black Lives Matter protests around the world (source), which were deadly (source), while preventing us from protesting government tyranny on COVID-19. Source. And now, after Trump survived the shooting, they call for unity and peace.
Okay then.
Most IMO. Look forward to a massive dose of hypocrisy from the left and legacy media. Condolences to the family of the person killed. The liberal elites surely have blood on their hands.
Psychopaths are good at feigning sympathy. It was an assassination attempt that failed. Did his political opponents order a hit on him or did they simply spew their vile rhetoric in an attempt to incite an assassination? It's too early to know. Those in favour of vaccine mandates and the pharmaceutical industry will be cursing that the assasination attempt failed. They can be expected to try again.