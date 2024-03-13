Back in 2018 President Trump wondered, like so many of us, why the apparently necessary immigrants to the US can’t come from ‘nice places’ like Norway, but have to come from ‘shithole countries’ like certain African countries and Haiti; this of course made polite society and mainstream news outlets like CNN lose their, well, shit (source, source, source). Comedian Conan O’Brien even staged a lovely photo of himself in Haiti to show what a “beautiful country” it is. Source.

It’s that time again, time to put another shiny penny in the ‘Trump was right’ jar. CNN now reports that the island paradise has been overrun by gangs, and staff from American and European embassies are fleeing for their lives. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Who votes that we pay for one-way tickets for all the Western-hating and shithole-loving celebrities to go to places like Port-au-Prince, Monrovia, and Damascus, so they can take cheeky selfies amongst their ‘mostly peaceful’ fans?

