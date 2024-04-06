In what may be a world-first the Australian Senate is officially looking into the problem of excess deaths, something that is undeniably occurring, even post-pandemic. They want to know what’s causing it, and the COVID-19 vaccines are clearly in the firing line. Some of the most brilliant and well-qualified experts on COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccines, plus me, have been invited to present evidence. I’m not currently at liberty to share my submission just yet but can discuss a brief summary of its contents for you now:

Spent hardly any time establishing that excess deaths is a thing, as it’s already been mentioned in the national news and is recognised by the Australian Parliament.

COVID-19 is unlikely to be a significant contributor, particularly in the smaller states, with lockdowns also unlikely to play a large role in the smaller states, though the smaller states just happened to be highly vaccinated.

A brief summary of my published research on the COVID-19 vaccines’ effectiveness and safety likely being highly exaggerated in the clinical trials and many observational studies (and also touching on myocarditis and negative effectiveness), as presented for the US Senate.

A teaser of upcoming research presenting an alarming contrast between the number needed to vaccinate to prevent a serious COVID-19 hospitalisation in young and healthy people with revised estimates of serious COVID-19 vaccine adverse events.

A teaser of upcoming research noting clear, statistically significant, correlations between both vaccination rate and total vaccine doses in approximately 30 European countries with excess mortality, persisting into 2024, and further research into the issue described above concerning the smaller Australian states.

Recommendations included ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandates; compensating the unvaccinated; temporarily suspending or at least restricting the use of the vaccines; and, if it cannot be determined that the benefits of the vaccines clearly outweigh the risks, that those responsible for the approvals and mandates, from regulatory bodies, medical boards, and state and federal governments, be prosecuted for gross negligence.

What, do you think we’re just here to play games or let bygones be bygones? These people have destroyed lives (including my own) and effectively taken others. Justice needs to be done.

Okay then.

