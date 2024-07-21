Gentle reminder that they hate you and think you’re an idiot. CNN reports that President Biden “ended his reelection bid”, which comes after “weeks of concern about the 81-year-old president’s stamina and mental capabilities and skepticism of his ability to effectively campaign against former President Donald Trump and govern the country for another four years”. Source. This is despite Biden being a big boy who “answered every question”. Source.
This also comes after months and years of the mainstream media and political elites gaslighting us over Biden’s cognitive abilities, linking doubts to conspiracy theories. As noted in our report on the debate, this was ubiquitous amongst mainstream news outlets and establishment politicians, with perhaps the most striking comment coming from MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough just a few months ago: “I undersold him when I said he was cogent. He’s far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been, intellectually, analytically.”
Okay then.
Extra: Are you looking forward to more things being called conspiracy theories so you know what’s actually going on?
Extra: Readers suggested this addition. Biden was democratically chosen to be the candidate and then ‘encouraged’ to pull out by those ‘protecting democracy’.
If MSM (and in particular "Our ABC") calls something a "conspiracy theory", it's more than likely true.
I have been marveling at how many of my Dem-leaning friends only became concerned about Genocide Joe's "performance" after the debate, and how many are, at least seemingly, willing to jump onto the bandwagon for Kamala, who was personally responsible for the imprisonment on trivial charges of thousands of men of color. That's quite a team and quite a symptom that the US is likely doomed. The Derangement part of TDS appears to be alive and well.
Thank you, Dr. Lataster, as always, for your excellent overview of the current situation. Apparently, we all agreed to be born in interesting times.