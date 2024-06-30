Everyone’s aware by now of President Biden’s disastrous performance in his CNN debate against President Trump. Trump was all of us when he noted that he didn’t understand some of what Biden was saying, implying that neither did Biden. Source. And what was understandable included a few whoppers [No troops died?!], and was fact-checked, even by CNN. Source. One aspect of the situation is the mainstream media’s position after all their gaslighting around Biden’s cognition in the past months and years, and the talk of conspiracy theories.

Early last year CNN gave airtime to “top White House aides” who “bristle at any suggestion that the president’s age is a liability”, while reporting that more concerned Democrats compare the situation to conspiracy theories. Source. And just before the debate CNN reported on ‘conspiracy theories’ concerning Biden’s mental state, such as that he would need “performance-enhancing supplements or drugs during the debate”. Source. Now CNN’s Biden-loving Van Jones admits that Biden “did not do well at all”, called the situation “painful”, and implied he would need to be replaced. Source. CNN even explained how the latter could happen. Source.

Earlier this month the New York Times called authentic videos of Biden’s gaffes “misleading” [Who could forget the classic - and incredibly sad - ‘shaking hands with thin air’? Source.], using terms like “conspiracy theories” and “cheap fake”. Source. Now they report that Democrat voters are terrified. Source.

Likewise, NBC News called videos of Biden’s gaffes “misleading”, whilst also reporting on the Biden campaign’s attempts to portray Trump as senile. Source. [I saw the man live earlier this year, there are no problems on that front, Trump was a phenom.] Now NBC News notes that Democrats are panicking, reporting that Biden “struggled even to talk, mostly summoning a weak, raspy voice”, and that “he repeatedly tripped over his words, misspoke and lost his train of thought”. They even acknowledge that Babbling Biden, who apparently “beat Medicare” [?!], “often stared off into the distance”, further reporting that one official excuse for this terrible performance was “a cold”. Source.

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough stated just a few months ago: “I undersold him when I said he was cogent. He’s far beyond cogent. In fact, I think he’s better than he’s ever been, intellectually, analytically.” Source. Now, “MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, the host of one of Biden’s favorite morning shows and often his staunchest defender, called for Biden to drop out of the race.” Source.

Way back in 1949 George Orwell published these startling words in his always relevant 1984: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.” Source.

Okay then.

Extra: The mainstream media getting things wrong and even lying happens so often, we can expect it. But this has to be one of the all-time classics, like WMDs, Russiagate, the laptop from hell, and of course, the ‘safe & effectives’. Even the well-respected CNN is filled with “lying liars who tell lies”.

