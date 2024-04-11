A running joke amongst those of us who are more critical of the mainstream media is that a so-called conspiracy theory will turn out to be true within 12 months. As with President Trump’s photo op, Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal, and the notion that the COVID-19 vaccine and its products stay put, for just a few days, and then calmly leave the body without causing any problems. But sometimes mainstream news outlets say stuff that’s already clearly wrong, like portraying ivermectin as “a drug used for livestock” when it had been used, safely, in millions of humans for decades.

Now, in an expected CNN hit piece on presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr and his running mate, the authors state: “Kennedy is among the most prominent vaccine skeptics in the country and, through his role as the head of Children’s Health Defense, has helped spread falsehoods about vaccines, including the claim that they can lead to “injuries.” Shanahan told Newsweek that she received a Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and a booster and that her daughter with Brin, Echo, has received all her regularly scheduled vaccines. She also told the magazine that she suffered from “significant health issues” since receiving her Covid vaccine.” Source.

That’s CNN, ‘the most trusted name in news’. Source. President Trump was right. They are “terrible”. They are “fake news”. Source. Had CNN been interested in facts and truth, they would have known that vaccines do cause injuries, and deaths. Source. Even their precious COVID-19 vaccines. The real point of contention is how much. But, of course, CNN already knew that. Source. They’ve even reported themselves on death by COVID-19 jab. Source. What’s it called when someone tells you something they know isn’t true?

Okay then.

Extra: A lie. It’s called a lie. CNN are lying liars who tell lies. If I ever get something wrong (still waiting, haha…), it is ‘merely’ misinformation. It is an honest mistake, and I’ll try to do better. These are disinformation merchants, they’re telling you stuff they know is wrong. They’re outright lying to you.

Extra: And by the way, they’re owned by the same people who own the jab… The same people that pretty much own everything.

