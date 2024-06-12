Hunter Biden (right). Source: The White House

CNN reports that Hunter Biden, also known as “the smartest man” President Biden knows (source), has just supersmarted himself into being found guilty “on all three federal felony gun charges he faced, concluding that he violated laws meant to prevent drug addicts from owning firearms”. He “could face up to 25 years in prison and a fine of up to $750,000 at sentencing”. Source. ABC News (source) and the New York Times (source) acknowledge the evidence provided by Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Come again? Hunter Biden’s laptop helped get him convicted? The same laptop that was ignored and/or dismissed as “Russian disinformation” by intelligence officials and the mainstream media, but ended up being totally legitimate? The same one that CNN implied played no role in swaying the 2020 election, despite evidence to the contrary? Yes, that one. That laptop was submitted as evidence in a court of law and just helped the President’s son become a convicted felon.

Okay then.

Extra: Weapons of mass destruction. Russiagate (including the FBI’s ‘sorry not sorry’). The COVID-19 jabs. The laptop from hell. Feeling good about trusting the news, and the authorities? Question everything, always check the sources, and consider the potential financial conflicts of interest. Even with me.

Extra: As noted in the comments, there’s a heck of a lot more in that laptop. What other charges (for Hunter and President Biden) could it lead to? 10 points for the big guy!

