One of the few good politicians in Australia, MP Russell Broadbent, called me for a brief chat about my recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate victories (and research on the jabs), in the hopes that it will help inspire others to take action. Very important, as not only are the mainstream news outlets overlooking all this, but those who you’d think would be more eager are also looking the other way, as we briefly noted. Enjoy!

Briefly mentioned is the AstraZeneca jab, which I could have taken in order to keep my job. That jab, plagued by concerns over side effects such as blood clotting, is on the way out, with CNN reporting that even in 2021 “UK regulators said… that healthy adults under 30 should be offered other vaccines as, for them, the risks of Vaxzevria were greater than the risks of severe illness from Covid-19.” Source. Even after that experts were still claiming it was “safe and effective for all individuals aged 18 and above”. Source.

Okay then.

