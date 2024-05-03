Me in happier times. They will return.

I won! Again! **** yeah! Keep fighting, and don’t ever give up, because we can hold these bastards to account! We just need to figure out the best ways to do so. Hot on the heels of the recent win against COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the Australian state of Queensland (source), funded by an eccentric Australian billionaire (source), I now have my 2nd win against the absurd policies here in the state of New South Wales. And unlike my 1st victory, which was essentially ‘by default’ as the insurer admitted liability, this was won with the involvement of a ‘judge’ (Commission Member). Against all logic and ethics the hospital’s insurer had refused to pay my backpay, even when they had earlier promised to pay it, which is why my legal team escalated things. Once the ‘judge’ was involved, it looked like my backpay was never in doubt, it was only the amount that had to be negotiated.

This should go some way to paying down debts and giving me some semblance of a normal life, completely upended by the tyrannical responses to the pandemic, particularly the vaccine mandates, and the silencing and cancelling for daring to speak out.

While this is great, and a big relief, they shouldn’t get too comfortable, thinking it’s over. It’ll be over when I say it’s over. Planning on a few more bites of the cherry with my legal team, and maybe one day a certain eccentric Australian billionaire will fund yet more legal actions I could join or at least help with.

And because I’m still going to be fighting the good fight, I’ll keep doing little bits of research to help our cases when I can, like this. Dr Robert Malone said it’s “excellent”, and “some of the best work, academically, in reevaluating the data, getting it published”, and Senator Johnson from the US invited me to share this research at his recent Senate hearing. It’s been helpful to me, hopefully it can help anyone else fighting against the vaccine mandates (or making vaccine injury claims). It’s quite ironic that these articles exist partly because the hospital couldn’t stand to have this self-isolated at-home worker continue to be unjabbed for the mere months it took for the pandemic to be officially declared over. The same hospital that happily lets in COVID-infected patients, visitors, and even staff. Yes, I can hang around the hospital all day as a visitor, unjabbed, and even if infected. I could even sit with my old team and work. Just not for them. Because that would make everyone die of COVID. Even though almost everyone took the jab to protect themselves from COVID. Make it make sense.

Okay then.

Extra: My barrister for today gave us all one more reason to not accept the notion that we should just move on. He is not an anti-vaxxer, nor is he against the COVID jab. He took it himself and appears to think that it was good overall. Nevertheless, he is representing the family of a young and healthy woman who suddenly died. From a side effect linked to the jab. He thinks it’s obvious that it’s the jab that killed her, and is fighting for her justice. To paraphrase Théoden King responding to his enemy’s plea for peace after the Battle of the Hornburg: We shall have peace. We shall have peace, when you answer for the persecution of the unjabbed, and the citizens stripped of their rights! We shall have peace, when the lives of those killed by the jabs you compelled them to take are avenged! When you rot in prison, and your ill-gotten profits are given to those you have wronged, we shall have peace.”

Share