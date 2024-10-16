It was just earlier this year that we reported on Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg building a fortress on a Hawaiian island, despite sounding the alarm on climate change and rising sea levels. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, of the mainstream centre-left Labor party, a ‘man of the people’, has also spread fear about climate change and even offered those “at risk from rising sea levels caused by climate change” the “right to resettle in Australia”. Source.

Albanese has caused a little controversy recently, with even some of his own supporters annoyed, by buying a multi-million dollar property “right in the middle of a national housing crisis”. Source. And around a cost-of-living crisis. Source. He’s also kindly supplied $100 million (arguably $186.5 million) of taxpayer money to fix up the roads around his new pad. Source. My roads still suck, though. The best thing about this transaction, however, is that it’s an oceanfront home, mere minutes from the beach. Source. Enjoy the rising sea levels, Albo!

Okay then.

Oh, and if you Americans are feeling left out, never fear, hypocrisy and bullshit concerning your own politicians is always near! Another ‘man of the people’, President Obama, still has his glorious multi-million dollar ocean-front compound in Martha’s Vineyard. Source. Despite his own catastrophic warnings about climate change and rising sea levels. Source. I hope you can get the cows to stop farting, Mr President! Source.

Okay then.

