We already knew how shabbily medical doctors, scientists, researchers and the like who ask reasonable questions about COVID-19 vaccines and Health in general are treated by Big Pharma, the government, their employers, polite society, etc. Heck, I’m still going through it. And recall Professor Phelp’s warnings about how difficult it is to report on the jabs’ adverse effects. Now ABC News reports that “it’s risky speaking out about Medicare and medical procedures”. Source.

Somehow overlooking me, they report: “University of Sydney senior research fellow Adrian Traeger says the backlash he and his colleagues receive [which includes “death threats, complaints to the university asking for them to be fired”] when they publish negative medical-related scientific research is scary.” They have their “published work repeatedly undermined” and they have their “credentials attacked”. ‘Coincidentally’, “attacks had authors with financial interests” concerning the products in question. But trust these people when they make products that are almost universally claimed as safe & effective, amirite?

Okay then.

Extra: This news tip was kindly supplied by epistemologist Tim van Gelder. Tim is cool. Be like Tim.

