Because of course they are. It was only last month that we were ‘celebrating’ Long COVID Awareness Day whilst discussing the possibility that there’s no such thing. A study published in the prestigious PLOS One journal (Asadi-Pooya et al.) has found a link between COVID-19 vaccination and long COVID: “Chi square test showed that 15 out of 51 people (29.4%) with no vaccination and 528 out of 1185 participants (44.6%) who received at least one dose of any vaccine had long long- COVID symptoms (p = 0.032). … In people who have already contracted COVID-19 and now suffer from long-COVID, receiving a COVID vaccination has a significant association with prolonged symptoms of long-COVID for more than one year after the initial infection.” Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Will there be anything else that has been blamed on COVID that is just as or more associated with the jabs? The same jabs that don’t even stop you getting COVID, despite the false claims?

Share