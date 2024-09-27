Sky News reports that in the UK: “The family of an NHS pharmacist who took his own life after suffering paralysing complications from a COVID jab are calling for urgent reform of the government’ s compensation scheme for vaccine damage. John Cross was told by the official medical assessor for the scheme that the jab had caused his rare neurological effects, but that he wasn’t disabled enough for a payment.” After much suffering, Cross was “rejected by the Vaccine Damage Payment Scheme (VDPS), his mental health deteriorated and he took his own life”. Source.

Keeping in mind the challenges with properly attributing COVID vaccine deaths, is this a COVID vaccine death? Or shall we chalk up to just some random incident completely unrelated to the jab? Also note that in countries like the UK, the US, and Australia, the governments who approved, encouraged, and even mandated the jabs are supposed to compensate us if we clearly took one for the team. Source. Source. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: Despite science finally starting to catch up to the harms caused by COVID-19 vaccines (such as excess mortality in Europe being linked to the jabs) the Australian “federal government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme, set up in the months after vaccinations were rolled out in Australia, will stop accepting new claims at the end of [this] month”. And they’ve already paid out “more than $32 million in compensation to people who had adverse reactions to COVID-19 vaccines”. Source. Tip of the iceberg. Let the spate of lawsuits begin!

