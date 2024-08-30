What did Bulgaria and Romania do differently?

There have been a few papers in the medical journals on the curious problem of excess deaths persisting beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably Mostert et al., which openly wondered if the COVID-19 vaccines are playing a role (and which made the mainstream media). As promised, I have gone that one little step further, showing that European excess deaths do indeed correlate significantly with COVID-19 vaccination. Source. Appearing in Bulgarian Medicine, published by the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences and Arts (Bulgaria being more open to such research as will be made clear), my little article covers:

Growing concerns, including in the medical literature, and with government inquiries, on excess mortality.

“The percentage of people in these [European] countries receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine was positively correlated with excess mortality, for every month between March 2023 and January 2024. The correlations ranged from weak to moderate. Almost all the values were statistically significant.”

“A slightly stronger correlation between COVID-19 vaccine doses administered and excess mortality was found… Almost all the values were statistically significant.”

Surprising no critic of the COVID-19 vaccines, “for the least vaccinated countries, such as Bulgaria and Romania, excess mortality appears to be less of an issue”. While medical journals in Western countries were not interested in my paper, a medical journal from Bulgaria, one of the most unvaccinated countries in Europe, somehow was.

I explain that while this is not definitive proof, COVID-19 vaccination should be seen as a potential culprit behind this ‘great mystery’, further summarising some of the most significant medical journal articles with evidence against the jabs, such as JECP4, Thacker, Fraiman et al., Benn et al., and Raethke et al. Also mentioned is Tindle, which led to my widely-shared article in AJGP on COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness.

I end by stating that “as we attempt to discover the cause/s for persisting excess mortality, whether responses to the COVID-19 pandemic may be contributors to this phenomenon - such as mass vaccination and lockdowns - should be seriously considered”.

Expect those unwilling to question the mainstream narratives around the jabs to hysterically screech, “But correlation is not causation!”, in 3, 2, 1…

Okay then.

Extra: Yes, correlation doesn’t prove causation. But it also doesn’t prove no causation… Correlation helps us figure out if we should investigate further. It feels like they have gone so far with this that correlation now apparently means “there is 100% no causation”. Except of course if the jabs are correlated with positive outcomes. Then it most definitely is causation, and not some bias or data manipulation…

