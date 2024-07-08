An important study (Mostert et al.) was recently published in BMJ Public Health, which confirms that we still have an excess deaths problem, and the authors openly wonder if the COVID-19 vaccines have anything to do with it. Source. The researchers concluded: “Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. This raises serious concerns. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality.” Challenge accepted. I’ve gone one step further, showing that the jabs are positively and significantly correlated with excess deaths in European countries, and the resulting article has been accepted for publishing - expect that in a few weeks’ time.

Okay then.

Also, I recently discussed this and more (my ongoing case against the jab mandates; JECP4, the articles demonstrating that the effectiveness and safety of the jabs were highly exaggerated; the retraction of the only published critical article responding to JECP4; and my recent COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness article which went a bit viral, including the attempt already being made to argue that some confounding variable is at fault - something that only seems to pop up once effectiveness crosses the x-axis…) with Jason Olbourne of TNT Radio (source 1, source 2). Olbourne also brought up a remarkable interaction he had with the Myocarditis Foundation back in 2021, sharing the emails with me before taping, which had them acknowledging that there’s no long-term data “about COVID Vaccine induced heart damage”; stressing the importance of cardiac rest after myocarditis to prevent “sudden cardiac death”; noting that “Myocarditis is the 3rd leading cause of Sudden Cardiac Death in children and young adults.”; admitting that “they [cardiologists] are learning things as they go on day to day”; and somehow ending with, despite the many unknowns, “They [cardiologists] do believe that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of getting the COVID Virus, even if one was to develop myocarditis.”

Okay then.

