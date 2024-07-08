Research links excess deaths with COVID-19 jabs & discussing negative effectiveness, long jab, myocarditis
An important study (Mostert et al.) was recently published in BMJ Public Health, which confirms that we still have an excess deaths problem, and the authors openly wonder if the COVID-19 vaccines have anything to do with it. Source. The researchers concluded: “Excess mortality has remained high in the Western World for three consecutive years, despite the implementation of containment measures and COVID-19 vaccines. This raises serious concerns. Government leaders and policymakers need to thoroughly investigate underlying causes of persistent excess mortality.” Challenge accepted. I’ve gone one step further, showing that the jabs are positively and significantly correlated with excess deaths in European countries, and the resulting article has been accepted for publishing - expect that in a few weeks’ time.
Also, I recently discussed this and more (my ongoing case against the jab mandates; JECP4, the articles demonstrating that the effectiveness and safety of the jabs were highly exaggerated; the retraction of the only published critical article responding to JECP4; and my recent COVID-19 vaccine negative effectiveness article which went a bit viral, including the attempt already being made to argue that some confounding variable is at fault - something that only seems to pop up once effectiveness crosses the x-axis…) with Jason Olbourne of TNT Radio (source 1, source 2). Olbourne also brought up a remarkable interaction he had with the Myocarditis Foundation back in 2021, sharing the emails with me before taping, which had them acknowledging that there’s no long-term data “about COVID Vaccine induced heart damage”; stressing the importance of cardiac rest after myocarditis to prevent “sudden cardiac death”; noting that “Myocarditis is the 3rd leading cause of Sudden Cardiac Death in children and young adults.”; admitting that “they [cardiologists] are learning things as they go on day to day”; and somehow ending with, despite the many unknowns, “They [cardiologists] do believe that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks of getting the COVID Virus, even if one was to develop myocarditis.”
I think some cardiologists need to take an intro stats or data analysis course.
Excellent stack Dr. Lancaster. Thank you. There's also an interesting stack out from the late Luc Montagnier's colleague, Walter M Chesnut:
The Spike Protein Binds to CD4 T Cells: Impairment and Possible Depletion. This is almost certainly a key factor in the surge of turbo cancers.
https://wmcresearch.substack.com/p/the-spike-protein-binds-to-cd4-t
And I wonder if any of the 24 patients referred to below were jabbed:
"When 24 patients who had recovered from COVID-19 had their whole bodies scanned by a PET (positron emission tomography) imaging test, their insides lit up like Christmas trees. .
A radioactive drug called a tracer revealed abnormal T cell activity in the brain stem, spinal cord, bone marrow, nose, throat, some lymph nodes, heart and lung tissue, and the wall of the gut, compared to whole-body scans from before the pandemic.
This widespread effect was apparent in the ... participants who had fully recovered from the acute phase of COVID-19 ... even those who recovered fully from COVID-19 still showed persistent changes to their T cell activity in numerous organs ...
'Together, these observations suggest that even clinically mild infection could have long-term consequences on tissue-based immune homeostasis and potentially result in an active viral reservoir in deeper tissues' ...
'Overall, these observations challenge the paradigm that COVID-19 is a transient acute infection, building on recent observations in blood,' the team from UCSF concludes."
COVID's Hidden Toll: Full-Body Scans Reveal Long-Term Immune Effects
HEALTH 04 July 2024
https://www.sciencealert.com/covids-hidden-toll-full-body-scans-reveal-long-term-immune-effects
