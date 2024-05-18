A study published on the COVID-19 vaccines in the influential Vaccine journal (Raethke et al.) discovered a rate of serious adverse drug reactions of 0.24% for the primary series and 0.26% for boosters, approximating to 1 per 400 people. Source. Umm, that’s not ‘very rare’, or even ‘rare’. It’s common enough to get pretty worried. And again, we still don’t have long-term safety data. Could get worse. And you know what’s rarer? Serious COVID in young and healthy people. Recall that UK data indicated that the number needed to be vaccinated to prevent a severe COVID-19 hospitalisation was in the hundreds of thousands. I’m no mathemagician, but there’s a huge difference between those numbers! The revelations of the Doshi-Lataster papers makes this all even scarier, so I offered the journal a brief response to explain this to their readers, but they of course were not interested in that.

Okay then.

Another article published in a Lancet journal (Thompson) acknowledged that “although the diversion of routine immunisation resources to deliver COVID-19 vaccines saved many lives, we can now appreciate that it did so with mortality trade-offs”. Source. Some honesty for once! Like noting that lockdowns could have done more harm than good. Again, I offered the journal a brief response to explain related issues around the Doshi-Lataster papers and Raethke et al. to their readers, but they of course were not interested in that.

Okay then.

This is the same Lancet group that published a since discredited hit piece against the use of hydroxychloroquine against COVID (Lancetgate). Source. That would be the same hydroxychloroquine that science has shown actually does prevent COVID deaths. [Little side note, these major journals weren’t interested in what I had to say, but a smaller open-access journal offered me the chance to publish something (gratis) at the same time, so I said ‘okay’. Source.] And this is the same Lancet group that published a hit piece against that old ‘conspiracy theory’, the lab leak hypothesis, featuring such authors as Peter Daszak and Christian Drosten. It wasn’t subtle either, they said they stood “together to strongly condemn conspiracy theories suggesting that COVID-19 does not have a natural origin”. Source. Of course, that ‘conspiracy theory’ has long since been declared plausible, and the article’s own authors have started to turn on it. Source. And in recent news, the New York Post has made a fuss over the NIH deputy director admitting “that US taxpayers funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China before the COVID-19 pandemic started”, meaning that Saint Fauci is a big (metaphorically speaking) fat liar. Source. Well, even more of a liar. Elon Musk says we should arrest and prosecute the evil little elf. Source. He inspired me to change my pronouns: prosecute/Fauci.

Okay then.

Extra: More reasons to keep fighting, and keep winning. To paraphrase the great philosopher Newman: Mark my words, Fauci, and Gates, and all the other assholes, your day of reckoning is coming, when a just wind will blow through your little play world and wipe those smug smiles off your faces. And we’ll be there, in all our glory, watching, watching as it all comes crumbling down!

