Excess deaths, coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, is a thing, and is still a thing. The Australian government is officially looking into it. I had earlier predicted that, since excess deaths compares deaths in one year with the previous years, it was a problem that would over time apparently cease to be a problem. And guess what they’re doing now? Something even worse, of course.
The Australian government releases Provisional Mortality Statistics online. For 2022, under the helpful heading Key Statistics, they reported: “In 2022, there were 190,394 deaths that occurred by 31 December and were registered by 28 February 2023, which is 25,235 (15.3%) more than the historical average.” And this shocking result needs to be understood with this startling revelation: “2020 is not included in the baseline for 2022 data because it included periods where numbers of deaths were significantly lower than expected.” Source. In other words, the huge problem of excess deaths is even a bigger problem than they’re willing to admit. It gets worse. For 2023, under the helpful heading Key Statistics, they reported: “182,038 deaths occurred in 2023, 4.6% lower than 2022.” Source. Rather than excess deaths ‘just’ looking like its going away over time as we ‘just’ have to put up with the new normal, what we see here is much worse, a clear shift in focus from the baseline (pre-jab) average to just last year, perhaps because we just happen to have slightly fewer deaths than the last, record-breaking, year.
Okay then.
It's not surprising that deaths should drop in 2023. A cull in 2022 leaves the strong and the lucky behind. But the fact that 2023 is still historically high suggests an underlying cause of death that has not previously existed. And these high death rates occurred during the summer semester, when death rates are typically low. I'm describing the pattern in NZ. Note also, that death rates had been declining steadily over the past 30 years, until 2021 when the bounced back from the isolationist lows of 2020, even though the country was still isolated.
Yes! Thank you for stating the government statistics problem so clearly and concisely! Keep up your great work, Dr Lataster!