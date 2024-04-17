Excess deaths, coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, is a thing, and is still a thing. The Australian government is officially looking into it. I had earlier predicted that, since excess deaths compares deaths in one year with the previous years, it was a problem that would over time apparently cease to be a problem. And guess what they’re doing now? Something even worse, of course.

The Australian government releases Provisional Mortality Statistics online. For 2022, under the helpful heading Key Statistics, they reported: “In 2022, there were 190,394 deaths that occurred by 31 December and were registered by 28 February 2023, which is 25,235 (15.3%) more than the historical average.” And this shocking result needs to be understood with this startling revelation: “2020 is not included in the baseline for 2022 data because it included periods where numbers of deaths were significantly lower than expected.” Source. In other words, the huge problem of excess deaths is even a bigger problem than they’re willing to admit. It gets worse. For 2023, under the helpful heading Key Statistics, they reported: “182,038 deaths occurred in 2023, 4.6% lower than 2022.” Source. Rather than excess deaths ‘just’ looking like its going away over time as we ‘just’ have to put up with the new normal, what we see here is much worse, a clear shift in focus from the baseline (pre-jab) average to just last year, perhaps because we just happen to have slightly fewer deaths than the last, record-breaking, year.

Okay then.

Share