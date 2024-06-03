In Germany an event was being “organized by a group opposing “political Islam””, the AP reports, presumably to oppose the often violent and not-typically-German aspects of Islamism. Source. The AP further indicates that “a 25-year-old man born in Afghanistan” with apparently unknown motives - I would imagine he’s almost certainly an Islamist - stabbed several people, including a police officer, and “Michael Stürzenberger, an anti-Islamist activist who is one of the group’s [Pax Europa] leading figures”. That’ll prove the ‘intolerant racists’ wrong…

To add insult to injury, “the injured officer tackled one of the victims of the attack”, which “gave the knifeman an opportunity to stab the officer as his back was turned”. Source. The police officer ended up dying. Source.

Okay then.

Extra: As incidents like this increase, along with the case of the German politician convicted and fined for simply sharing accurate statistics about Afghan/Muslim sexual crime (it is quite normal in European countries for Muslim minorities to be responsible for the majority of violent crimes), which had Elon Musk weighing in (source), with even left-wing progressives in Michigan finding out that the Muslims they supported aren’t so fond of LGBTQ+ rights, it’s surely only a matter of time before Westerners realise that certain forms of the ‘religion of peace’ are generally not compatible with Western liberal values. Notably, Islam’s founding figure, according to Islamic sources, conquered, persecuted, killed, tortured, stole, enslaved, even raped, and also married a 6 year old - but don’t worry, the 50-something year old at least waited until she was 9 years old before they had ‘totally consensual sex’ (source: I have lectured on Islamic history and have all these references from the Quran and other authoritative Islamic texts, and could publish them on OTN some time if there’s enough demand, though they’re not particularly hard to find, with most/all of them well-known to both Muslims and critics of Islam).

