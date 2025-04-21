There is obviously a lot that our leaders and trusted experts got wrong on COVID-19, with quite a bit of memory holing (and intentional fearmongering) to boot, but there are a few instances where it is clear that they outright lied to us - thanks to freedom of information action we now see more evidence of this with the supposed justifications for the harsh COVID curfew placed on Melbourne, in the Australian state of Victoria. Even the state sponsored ABC News accepts that the “government has released a statement saying it worked closely with public health experts on all of its COVID measures”, and yet we now have access to “an email exchange under Freedom of Information which shows then-premier Daniel Andrews announced Melbourne’s first COVID curfew before it was recommended by public health experts”. Source.

It gets worse. As reported in the Daily Mail: “Later that day Dr Romanes, who was a public health commander, sent a letter to Professor Sutton asking if he would like the Department of Health and Human Services to issue a public health direction in line with the new lockdowns.” Oh, and it took “a four-and-a-half year legal battle” for this to come out. Source. It’s almost as if they don’t want you to know the truth. But keep trusting your leaders and experts…

Okay then.

